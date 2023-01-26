Union is taking its first steps in zoning for possible recreational marijuana businesses.
The city does not currently have any medical or recreational marijuana dispensaries, but the Union Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday started considering regulations for them.
While further action is necessary and final approval from the Union Board of Aldermen is required, the commission voted to keep the same rules for recreational marijuana sales as the city has for medical marijuana sales. That means dispensaries will be allowed in areas zoned B-2, or highway business districts. If approved, recreational marijuana could also be sold in B-1 districts, which includes the central business district near government buildings, like City Hall, if the retailer obtains a conditional use permit.
“If we’re going to have it zoned someplace, we might as well have it near the highway or in downtown,” City Attorney Matt Schroeder said.
The ballot initiative approved by voters in November allows medical marijuana dispensaries to also sell recreational marijuana, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the planning board.
“We don’t currently regulate recreational sales, we do regulate medical marijuana sales,” he said. “I would recommend that we amend our land use to mirror that with the recreational marijuana.”
Before unanimously voting to approve the recommendation, some board members expressed reluctant support for the proposal.
“I’m not for that law, but it is legal, so we have to have a vote on it,” said board member Richard Purschke.
City officials said they will consider further regulations in the future. Zimmermann said the default law prohibits marijuana businesses from opening within 1,000 feet of schools, churches and day care centers. But local governments can vote to change that to allow marijuana retailers to be located closer than 1,000 feet.
Board member Steve Campbell, director of Scenic Regional Library, asked if libraries were included among places with sales prohibited within 1,000 feet.
“They say they want it next door to libraries,” Zimmermann said, drawing laughs from those in attendance.
While Zimmermann said he was joking about that, he pointed out that the individuals who tried to open a medical marijuana dispensary across Highway 47 from Scenic Regional’s Union branch are still planning to open a dispensary.
Union Medical Marijuana Dispensary, located at 95 Independence Drive, was one of 12 dispensaries that were denied for their medical marijuana dispensary application in January 2020, according to previous Missourian reporting. The owners planned to appeal.
Union is also among the Franklin County communities, including Washington, St. Clair and Pacific, asking voters to decide April 4 whether they want a 3-percent city tax added to recreational marijuana sales. Franklin County voters are also considering a 3-percent tax, which would be in addition to any city taxes, as well as a 6-percent state cannabis tax and regular sales taxes.