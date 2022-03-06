The Union Planning and Zoning Commission gave preliminary approval for a permit to allow the American Welding Academy (AWA) to build an on-campus dorm.
AWA owner Rob Knoll, who started the school at 3 Progress Parkway in 2020, plans to spend $1.5 million to build four units on two stories, with housing for 16 of the school’s students.
“We’re growing, continually,” Knoll told commissioners at their Monday meeting. “The need for student housing is past an immediate need.”
About 60 percent of AWA students come from outside the area, with 37 of 120 students using rental properties.
“It’s getting to be a very big struggle to find additional units for them to live in,” Knoll said. “The initial concept when the school was built was to, hopefully, get to this point to put housing on site to be able to attract kids from all around the country.”
AWA will be the first welding-specific school in the country with on-campus housing, Knoll said.
Though he later voted to approve the permit, planning Commissioner Steve Campbell questioned the idea of putting housing in the Union Corporate Center industrial park.
“It would be great if he went somewhere else in Union and put housing there,” said Campbell, who lives in the St. Andrews Place neighborhood, which borders the industrial park. “But the idea of going into an industrial park where you have factories and things, then putting students there to live ... most people aren’t building their houses in industrial parks for that reason.”
Knoll pointed out that his academy is on the southern edge of the industrial park, with residential properties on both sides. “There’s no other commercial buildings around this at all,” he said.
AWA is located across Prairie Dell Road from businesses like Spire Energy and Bugeye Technologies.
“Everything you see there is light industrial,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. “There is no real exterior noise or activity. ... I don’t get any noise complaints from the neighbors across the street.”
Planning Commissioner Richard Purschke pointed out that no one spoke in opposition to Knoll’s request at Monday’s public hearing.
“Originally, the guy west of you was a little bit perturbed,” he said, referring to Knoll’s public hearing before he got the permit to initially build the school. “He didn’t show up now.”
Knoll attributed that to showing that they are “good neighbors.”
“There’s not trash, there’s no noise,” he said. “He was concerned about people running over on his property. It doesn’t happen.”
The planning board added the allowance of housing to AWA’s existing conditional use permit. They included a condition that any residents in the housing must attend or be otherwise affiliated with the school, such as a visiting teacher. Knoll said he would like to eventually have an adult supervisor live in the housing after it expands.
Knoll now owns 5 1/2 acres but plans to expand to a 12-acre lot.
The permit needs final approval from the Union Board of Aldermen.
Knoll plans to come back later to seek a zoning change to R-3 multi-family residential, which would make the dorms a permitted use, allowing him to build another residential building and purchase a neighboring plot to further expand housing in the future.
“This is kind of a fluid situation where he’s trying to get going on a project,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said. “It just worked out best to do it this way.”