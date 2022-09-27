Union’s Piggyback Dash races continue to grow.
Saturday’s sixth annual event drew 138 participants over 10-kilometer, 5-K and 2-K races. That was one more than 2021’s race.
The Piggyback Dash raised $7,500 for the Lance Purschke Memorial Scholarship Fund with the Union R-XI Foundation. That is on top of the $28,000 raised in the previous five runs.
“The whole thing gets bigger and bigger every year,” race organizer Nick Hoeing said.
Purschke would be amazed to see all the runners going up Autumn Hill, many carrying others on their backs, Hoeing said. Hoeing survived the car crash that killed his then-Union High School classmate Purschke, returning from a girls basketball game in St. Clair Feb. 24, 1997, a day before Purschke’s 17th birthday. Purschke loved the challenge of running up Autumn Hill and encouraging others to make the run. Purschke was the first known person to carry someone piggyback up the hill, which inspired the finish to the race.
“We weren’t sure how many people would (run up the hill) and are surprised every year,” Hoeing said.
Before the race, Hoeing went over the rules for climbing the hill with participants. If they want to get a patch for running up Autumn Hill with someone on their back, they must keep their partner on their back the entire climb.
“You can stop and take as many breaks as you want, just no forward motion until they’re back on your back,” Hoeing said.
Participants also had the option of finishing the race first, then going back to the bottom of the hill and carrying someone up.
“We want them to earn that patch,” Hoeing said.
The event is always bittersweet for Lance Purschke’s father, Pete Purschke, who welcomed participants.
“It’s tough, it’s been 25 years, it just never goes away,” he said. “But it’s really quite a tribute to Lance’s memory. Nick just does a super job with it.”
The 10-K men’s division was won by Jared Mentz in 38 minutes, 57 seconds, while Melissa Gerdel won the women’s 10-K in 48 minutes, 27 seconds.
In the 5-K, Fischer Hayes, at 14 years old, won the men’s division in 21 minutes, 17 seconds, while Katie Eime won the women’s race in 25 minutes, 14 seconds.
Others took part in the 2-K race, which went downhill through the woods in Autumn Hill Park, around City Lake and back up Autumn Hill Drive. Hoeing said that race used to be one mile but was changed to incorporate the lake.
Nicole Lograsso, of Union, carried Michaela Lograsso, 8, up the hill, the first person to bring someone piggyback on Saturday. Nicole Lograsso said they are new to the area and heard about the Piggyback Dash from a neighbor.
“I like challenges,” she said. “I like to push myself.”
Steven Crockett, of St. Louis, decided to take part in the 2-K because his wife was running the 10-K. He took 4-year-old Eli Crockett up the hill.
“We just wanted to come out and support her and get some exercise in too,” Steven Crockett said.
