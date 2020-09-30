Pete Purschke remembers the day he lost his son. Lance Purschke died in a car crash returning from a girls basketball game in St. Clair Feb. 24, 1997, a day before his 17th birthday.
So it moved Pete to see 136 people come out the morning of Saturday, Sept. 26, to take part in the fourth Piggyback Dash 10- and 5-kilometer, and one-mile races. The event raised $6,000 for the Lance Purschke Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Union R-XI Foundation, adding to the $16,000 raised in its first three years.
“It’s overwhelming,” Pete Purschke said. “A lot of his classmates and teammates from the soccer team are the ones who put it on.”
Chief among the organizers is Nick Hoeing, a former soccer teammate of Lance Purschke at Union High. Hoeing, who was in the crash with Lance, said the races start and finish at Autumn Hill, near the high school, because it was a favorite spot for Lance to run after practice.
Lance Purschke was the first person Hoeing knows of to run “piggyback” up the hill, with someone on his back. That inspired a tradition at the Piggyback Dash, where runners who choose to can finish the race with someone on their back. They also can go back to the bottom of the race after they finish and pick someone up if they don’t want it to interfere with their race time.
“I’ve run a lot of races,” Hoeing said. “I figured that was the one thing I could do to give back. We knew we had to involve Autumn Hill, because he ran it a lot.”
With the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s run required that anyone who was carried piggyback be a member of the same household. Participants also were asked to wear masks when they weren’t running.
The number of runners was the most they’ve had for the Piggyback Dash — 20 more than the 2019 total, Hoeing said.
“Entering the first year, we didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “It’s grown every year.”
The Union Fire Protection District assists with the event, with several firefighters running the 5K in full gear. Runners are greeted by a large American flag on a ladder truck as they turn to run the final portion up Autumn Hill.
Nathan Stephens of Eureka, who also was a soccer teammate of Lance Purschke, took part in the race for the first time this year, carrying his 3-year-old daughter, Darcie, up the hill.
“We shared a lot of great memories from the time I knew Lance,” Stephens said. “It’s great to see them carry on his legacy and help someone get into college.”
Hoeing, an accomplished athlete who has competed in marathons and triathlons, doesn’t run in the Piggyback Dash because he is busy operating the event. But he admits he misses the competition.
“I usually run it in the days afterward, just to do it for myself,” he said, adding that he carries one of his daughters up Autumn Hill as one more tribute to his late friend.