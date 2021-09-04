A unique foot race will return to Union Saturday, Sept. 25.
The fifth annual Piggyback Dash starts and ends atop Autumn Hill. It features 10K, 5K and 2-kilometer races.
The race benefits the Lance Purschke Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Union R-XI Foundation. Last year’s event raised around $6,000 with 136 people participating, 20 more than in 2019.
In four years, the race has raised $24,000 and provided scholarships for 24 Union High School seniors.
“We always try to raise more than the year before,” said race organizer Nick Hoeing, a former soccer teammate of Purschke, who died in a car crash returning from a girls basketball game in St. Clair Feb. 24, 1997, a day before his 17th birthday.
The race takes its name from a favorite way for Purschke to finish a run. Purschke ran up Autumn Hill with someone on his back.
Participants in the race, which starts at 8 a.m., can now finish the event with someone on their back or go back to the bottom of the hill to pick someone up after they finish if they don’t want to interfere with their race time.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic required runners who wanted to carry someone up the hill to bring someone from their own household. Hoeing said they do not plan to have that precaution in place this year.
“Especially with it being outside, we feel a little safer as far as removing some of those restrictions,” he said, adding that the majority of people who carry someone on their back are carrying a family member.
Participants who have taken part in the race all five years will receive a free long-sleeved quarter-zip shirt if they registered by Aug. 31.
The race also will feature chip timing for the first time. Runners will have a tracking device in their race bibs that lets officials know when they cross the start and finish lines. Hoeing said that makes the timing more accurate, which is important for serious runners.
Race officials previously would take runners’ bib tags as they passed the finish line and place the tags in order, which led to a host of issues, Hoeing said. “We have multiple distances finishing the same spot, as far as the 5K and 10K,” Hoeing said. “Plus, if someone is on somebody’s back, you don’t know if that person on the back is registered or not.”
The chip timing won’t impact the race entry fees, Hoeing said.
Online registration is available at piggybackdash.com through Sept. 21. Participants who registered by Aug. 31 were guaranteed a T-shirt and $5 off registration. From Sept. 1 until race day, registration for the 10K costs $35 on the day of the race. The 5K is $30, and the 2-kilometer race is $20.
The race is looking for volunteers, even if they don’t run. Hoeing said they would like around 20 volunteers.
The work that goes into the race is rewarded by people coming up the hill, Hoeing said.
“I know it’s tough,” he said. “No matter how many times you do it, it never gets easier. Just to see their smiles when they get to the top, whether they have somebody on their back or not.”