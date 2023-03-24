Coffee with cops
From left, Union Police Captain Mike Williford and Officer Ben Hellebusch talk with Union resident Dennis Erni, right, on Friday morning at Red, White and Brew Coffee. Friday, March 24, marked the Union Police Department's first "Coffee with a Cop" event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the UPD officers said they hope to go back to hosting them more frequently.

 Missourian Photo/Jonathan Riley.

Officers with the Union Police Department visited Red, White and Brew Coffee on Highway 50 on Friday morning for a “Coffee with a Cop” event, their first such appearance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s basically to just meet with the community, because unless we go to a call with them, they’re not going to see us,” said Officer Logan Dale. “Usually we only deal with a small percentage of the population, so just to bring it back to the community, so they can meet with officers and get to know who’s patrolling their streets.”