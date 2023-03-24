Officers with the Union Police Department visited Red, White and Brew Coffee on Highway 50 on Friday morning for a “Coffee with a Cop” event, their first such appearance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s basically to just meet with the community, because unless we go to a call with them, they’re not going to see us,” said Officer Logan Dale. “Usually we only deal with a small percentage of the population, so just to bring it back to the community, so they can meet with officers and get to know who’s patrolling their streets.”
Dale said that before the disruptions of the pandemic, the UPD hosted “Coffee with a Cop” events several times per year, and the department is now looking to return to a similar routine.
In the wake of the March 12 shootings that claimed the life of Hermann Police Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and severely wounded Officer Adam Sullentrup, Dale said, there has been a huge show of support for law enforcement from area communities. He added, however, that locals had already been supportive of the police prior to the shootings.
“Union in general and the surrounding community has supported us so much, even before the incident in Hermann last week, and just the outpouring of support since then has been amazing,” he said.
Union resident Dennis Erni, a regular at Red, White and Brew who is retired from working at the Missouri Department of Transportation, said he had seen the officers at the coffee shop before, but never talked with them much before Friday.
“I’ve seen them come in once and a while,” he said. “It’s always good to see them.”
Officer Ben Hellebusch said it was important to hear directly from the people the police department serves.
“Just opening up lines of communication, I think that’s the key to law enforcement is talking and getting to know the citizens and seeing what their concerns are and seeing how we can help them,” Hellebusch said.
While Union’s police officers stay fairly busy responding to emergency calls, Dale said, it is beneficial to hear residents’ thoughts on what should be priorities for law enforcement.
“I know we try our best to do as much proactive policing as we can but our call volume is pretty high, so we’re just trying to see what they want and see what they see in the community as things that they struggle with, whether it’s property crimes or whatnot, and how we can kind of be better at our job of preventing those things,” he said, “and just give them a better understanding of what we’re also going through as well.”