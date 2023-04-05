City Park Pavilion
Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

The Union Parks and Recreation Department has been advised its bid for a grant to restore the large pavilion at City Park has been rejected.

Missouri State Parks, a division of the state Department of Natural Resources, began its vetting process for 10 finalists for grant funding, as well as three alternate projects, before turning the request over to the National Park Service. Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said the pavilion project was not on either list.

