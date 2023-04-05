The Union Parks and Recreation Department has been advised its bid for a grant to restore the large pavilion at City Park has been rejected.
Missouri State Parks, a division of the state Department of Natural Resources, began its vetting process for 10 finalists for grant funding, as well as three alternate projects, before turning the request over to the National Park Service. Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said the pavilion project was not on either list.
“I just kept calling them and emailing them, because it makes a dramatic impact to our budget,” Pohlmann said of setting aside money for the pavilion. “They got back to me (two weeks ago) and told me that they are vetting 10, and we are not part of those 10 with recommendations to move forward.”
The city planned to pay for half the $750,964 project in the fiscal year 2023-24 budget, with the other $375,482 coming in 2024-25. The grant would have eventually reimbursed the city for half the project’s cost.
The city would likely have had to cut planned spending from other areas to be able to pay for the pavilion, Pohlmann said. The pavilion project is now being removed from the 2023-24 budget.
Union likely did not score high enough on a formula used to award funding, which the city applied for in October, Pohlmann said. The city was likely hurt in areas rewarding communities with large minority and economically disadvantaged populations.
“There were two different areas that I knew we would not score high in, and I knew they were some of the higher points values,” he said.
Pohlmann looks forward to seeing the official report in June, so he can use the information to do better the next round of funding.
Pohlmann said he was told the state was only awarding a total of $2 million for all the projects.
“I think our’s would have been a pretty big portion if that’s all they’re awarding,” Pohlmann said.
Missouri State Parks officials could not be reached for comment.
Missouri State Parks previously said 51 eligible applications were submitted for 2023 Land and Water Conservation Grant funding.
The large pavilion was built in 1928 and is in need of significant repair. City officials would like to fix the rotting wooden dance floor and upgrade the building’s kitchen to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The building’s roof also needs repairs.
It is not yet known if Union will again apply for a grant to renovate the pavilion or for help with another project, Pohlmann said.
“If you ask me this today and you ask me this tomorrow, I might have a different answer,” he said. “There are so many things that we need. We could also look at some other avenues of funding sources for that. I’m going to keep trying, and I think that (pavilion) is a very crucial project for our parks system.”
But Pohlmann also does not know what other needs could come up in the coming months, he said. “God forbid something happen to another facility that was more dramatic and a greater safety issue,” he said.