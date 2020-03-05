Officials at a recent Union park advisory board meeting took time to remember a longtime member of the board.
Linda Metcalf died at age 78 on Feb. 18. She was paralyzed from the breastbone down in a 2008 household accident, but still helped Union with projects like the construction of Veterans Memorial Park.
“I was so glad that she got to see Veterans Park done,” said Angie Breeden, program coordinator for the parks department, at Feb. 27 meeting. “It was muddy, I had to go get her in her van, bring her out there, and she scared me to death. She was racing all over that plywood. I thought she was going to tip her wheelchair over ... She thoroughly enjoyed it. She was so happy to get to see it, because she worked so hard to get that park built.”
Metcalf worked for 24 years for the Mid-East Area Agency on Aging, which provides services and advice to senior citizens. She helped start programs like the Franklin County Silver Games, Partners for Educational Excellence Program and the Circuit Breaker program.
She won awards including the Alzheimer’s Association of St. Louis Volunteer of the Year Award, Volunteer Director of the Year in the state of Missouri and the Union Distinguished Service Award.
“She was an amazing, amazing woman,” Breeden said. “She was a saint in my book.”
In a 2016 interview with the Missourian, Metcalf thanked her friends for helping her get through the difficult times.
“I think one of the things that helps me to have a positive attitude is the support that I have,” Metcalf said. “Over the years you make a lot of friends, and they’ve been very instrumental.
“Any of my friends that want to go somewhere and they’re willing to drive, I’m willing to go. I like to get out and they take me to lunch, they take me to movies. When anybody says, ‘Linda, do you want to go?’ Well, they know not to ask because I want to go.”