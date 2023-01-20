The Union Parks and Recreation Department is forecasting large increases in seasonal staff costs due to state-imposed minimum wage increases.
Missouri’s state minimum wage increased to $12 an hour in 2023, up 85 cents per hour from 2022.
The city budgeted $266,634 for part time employees in 2022. Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said they are currently projecting costs to increase to $329,229 in 2023, a 23.5 percent jump.
Seasonal positions include summer camp workers, pool lifeguards, concession workers at ballfields and the pool and maintenance workers.
“Looking at the budget, our time needs for part-time salary keep going up with what we need them to do,” Pohlmann said. “The summer camp was a new addition, more responsibilities throughout the parks and maintenance aspects — that coupled with the cost of minimum wage going up is significant.”
The parks department will typically hire between 80 and 100 seasonal workers, Pohlmann explained. It did not fill all of its seasonal positions in 2022.
“We had several camp positions that were open, and we also had park maintenance positions that were still open,” he said.
Pohlmann hopes the higher pay will lead to more people wanting to work in 2023.
“We knew this was coming so we budget a little more every year,” he said.
Wages could impact what the city ends up charging for the summer camp. The city’s Park Advisory Board discussed earlier this month the possibility of raising camp fees for 2023 after the camp lost $23,680 in its first year back after a long hiatus.
“I’ve got to put it together on what I think would bring us closer to breaking even,” he said. “I don’t know if we’re going to be able to make it affordable and break even. But it’s going to impact the pool, it’s going to impact concessions. It impacts my entire budget.”
The city is not looking at raising costs for the pool and concessions for 2023 “as of right now,” Pohlmann said last week. “The entry to the pool, we’re not looking to raise that,” he said. “And the pricing on concession items, kind of, fluctuates periodically due to availability and the cost of food items.”
The minimum wage law does not apply to public employers, according to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
But the parks department still follows the $12 minimum wage. “We want to stay competitive with other employers,” Pohlmann said.
