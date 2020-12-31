The Union Parks and Recreation Department will play host to several exercise classes in partnership with Lifeforce Fitness.
To allow for social distancing, participants are asked to register at least a week in advance.
The following classes cost $55 and will take place in the City Auditorium:
Morning yoga, which takes place from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Mondays from Jan. 11 to Feb. 15, is open to all fitness levels and designed for men, women and teens.
Morning fitness, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 13 to Feb. 17, combines cardio-dance, general skills activity, games and movement to improve muscle balance and flexibility.
Stretch and Strength, 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 12 to Feb. 16, is designed to improve flexibility, strength and back and joint pain. A second class is being offered from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 13 to Feb. 17.
General fitness, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 12 to Feb. 16, strengthens muscles and develops balance. A second class takes place from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 14 to Feb. 18.
Yoga, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 13 to Feb. 17, is designed to introduce yoga into participants’ daily lives.
A one-time intro to yoga class, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, is required to take the basic yoga class. The cost for the intro class is $10.
Call 636-583-8471 to register.