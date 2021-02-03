Muskrats are giving and getting no love in Union parks.
“We have some muskrat issues that are compromising the lakes and dams at both Veterans Memorial (Park) and the City Lake,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Thursday, Jan. 28, park advisory board meeting. “They are also compromising some of the concrete structures by building and burrowing.”
The muskrats were building dens in the dam, as well as the jetty at City Lake, Pohlmann said. The dens were causing damage to sidewalks around the lake.
While the problem seems to be resolved at City Lake for the moment, Pohlmann said the city will be trapping the semiaquatic rodents at Veterans Park. The department has been in discussions with the Missouri Department of Conservation on protocols.
“They are in support,” he said. “They told us how to do it, where to go, who to ask if we want some help to do it.”
Pohlmann was asked if the city will be humanely releasing the muskrats far away.
“Per the Missouri Department of Conservation’s guidance, muskrats usually only work well with one trap and it is a Conibear 110,” he said. “It is a lethal trap. It is not a live trap.”
While there is a season for trapping muskrats for financial gain by selling their pelts, Pohlmann said the city is allowed to hunt the animals under nuisance regulations, meaning it is “open season.”
By placing “riprap,” a coarse stone or gravel that discourages muskrats from digging and burrowing, along the banks at City Lake, the city appears to have solved the problem there, Pohlmann said. He hasn’t seen them at that park since the rocks were put in place to block the muskrat holes.
But the parks department is still likely to trap muskrats at Veterans Park. Pohlmann said workers will mark off the areas where traps are located with caution tape and signs.
Union has had issues with muskrats at City Lake before, according to Missourian archives. In 2015, leaking at the lake was blamed on muskrats burrowing into the side of the dam. The city spent more than $200,000 to repair the dam.