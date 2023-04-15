Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers rally

More than 200 people participated in the Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers' Day of Choice rally in Jefferson City. The rally was focused on highlighting the importance of sheltered workshops and their role in providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities. In this photo, attendees are pictured on the steps inside the state capitol. 

 Contributed Photo.

The Union Parks and Recreation Department plans to employ workers with disabilities to help spruce up the park system this summer.

Sara Gratzer, Empac’s director of employment services, and employment specialist Penny Lanham discussed the benefits of working with the agency at the April 6 meeting of the Union Park Advisory Board.

