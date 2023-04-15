The Union Parks and Recreation Department plans to employ workers with disabilities to help spruce up the park system this summer.
Sara Gratzer, Empac’s director of employment services, and employment specialist Penny Lanham discussed the benefits of working with the agency at the April 6 meeting of the Union Park Advisory Board.
Empac, a sheltered workshop with locations in Washington and Sullivan, works with people with disabilities to help them find jobs and gain employment skills.
Its summer work program involves all Franklin County high schools and allows Empac workers to go out into the community, overseen by a job coach, Gratzer said. The program has been in place for eight years and involved agencies like Exceptional Equestrians and Meramec State Park, businesses like R&R Ace in St. Clair and Dickey Bub in Union, as well as local school districts.
“It is for high school sophomores and juniors to gain work experience, those that don’t have work experience or maybe have had jobs and lost them due to a barrier because of their disability,” Gratzer explained.
The four to eight students will work 20 hours per week in the parks for six weeks and be paid minimum wage. “We provide a job coach full time for students that is there for guidance and for direction,” Gratzer said.
Lanham said they are always looking for new sites for students to work. “We want the kids to be excited and have fun,” she said. “The outdoor sites always seem to be fun, working with animals.”
Union is a good site because it is centrally located, and Empac employees can reach it from around the county, she added.
“When they get out of school and look for a job, this is a good learning lesson in learning what the employer expects,” Lanham said.
The agreement with Empac will be similar to the contracts the parks department utilizes with the Franklin County Fair and other organizations — it will contain liability clauses to protect the city, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
“(Park maintenance Supervisor) Scott (Piontek) and I have scoped out some projects that we think could be done on a daily or weekly task, and once they are completed, they would move on to another,” he said. “That would be independent of any of the 100 or more teenagers that we hire.”
The program will cost the city nothing, Lanham said.
Park board member Edwin Van Weelden said he has utilized a similar service at the gym he owns. “It’s a great program,” he said.
The park board voted unanimously to recommend the city work with Empac. It is expected to be reviewed by members of the Board of Aldermen at an upcoming Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.
After the meeting, Pohlmann said tasks Empac students could lead include cleaning pavilion areas, raking mulch in flower beds and playgrounds and maintaining the flower beds.
Other tasks could include removing invasive plants from waking trails and streams and cleaning up after events.