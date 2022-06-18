The Union Parks and Recreation Department recently released a survey showing that its six full-time maintenance employees spent nearly 30 percent of their work hours on the city’s two largest parks — and that the Splash-N-Swimplex generated nearly $13,000 in annual rental revenue.
The study, taken from March 2021 through February 2022, used data from a parks maintenance task tracker and online reports to show where the department’s six full-time maintenance workers spent their time, according to a presentation associated with the report.
“We put some information in and it breaks down what we had accomplished throughout the year,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told The Missourian.
Pohlmann said the information doesn’t necessarily mean anything needs to be addressed in the park system. “It will help us draft if we need to make changes or if we need to add more personnel to certain things,” he said.
Not surprisingly, workers spent the most time at Union’s two large parks, with 20 percent of time spent at City Park, located north of downtown, and 18 percent at Veterans Memorial Park, in the southeastern end of the city. Another 13 percent of employee time was spent at City Auditorium, where parks offices are located.
But 8 percent of worker time was spent at the new city hall, even though no park facilities are there. Pohlmann said this is because parks workers handle maintenance, janitorial duties and lawn care for the building.
Another 5 percent of worker time was spent at the Splash-N-Swimplex, which is only open during summer.
Maintaining grounds took up the largest percentage of time among tasks for maintenance staff, at 40 percent. Another 25 percent of time went toward tasks involving building issues.
Playgrounds and fields took up 4 percent of time each, while facilities inspections took up 2 percent and dealing with vandalism took up 1 percent of staff time, according to the report.
After discussing the study with the Park Advisory Board in May, Pohlmann said the results of the study will also be discussed with members of the Board of Aldermen at their June 20 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.
The study also showed that Union brought in $18,928 for pavilion rentals during the study period, with $6,455 of that for the large pavilion in City Park and another $5,225 for the pavilion near City Lake.
The largest revenue generator among rental facilities was the Splash-N-Swimplex, which brought in $12,965. The splash pad in Veterans Park brought in $2,000 in rentals.
The main auditorium brought in $6,280 in rentals, while the two downstairs meeting rooms at the auditorium brought in $1,815 combined.
Pohlmann said he did not see any changes that needed to be made “at this time” based on the data collected. “Interesting information, I thought,” he said. “We’ll just keep trying to collect it and share it throughout the next year.”