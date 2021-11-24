Some members of the Union Park Advisory Board got the news at their Thursday meeting that one of their own had died.
Christian A. Dunn, who also served on the city’s planning and zoning commission, died on Tuesday at 31, according to an obituary from Oltmann Funeral Home. He leaves behind two sons, two daughters and a fiancee.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Dunn died overnight, but he did not know a cause of death.
Park board member Gary D’Onofrio, the board liaison to youth baseball, said Dunn was heavily involved with Union Little League.
“He’ll be missed,” D’Onofrio said.
Dunn came to prominence in Union earlier this year when he unsuccessfully challenged Ward 3 Alderman Dennis Soetebier in the April municipal election. Dunn quickly recovered from his loss, being appointed to the park board and planning committee by then-Mayor Rod Tappe in May. Dunn was the only person currently on both prominent boards.
Dunn worked as lead software developer for Magnet LLC in Washington, according to previous Missourian reporting.
When running for alderman, Dunn told The Missourian he worked his way up at Magnet from a temporary factory worker to his lead position. “I’ve experienced most of the things people in Union have experienced,” he said. “We’re a big manufacturing town. It gives me a very good place to be able to relate.”
A visitation for Dunn is scheduled from 2-5 p.m. Monday at Oltmann Funeral Home in Union. A memorial service follows at 5 p.m. The family asks that donations be made in memoriam of Dunn to the Union Food Pantry.