The Union Parks and Recreation Department is working on narrowing down names for a new park.
The park south of Grant Street, between Washington Avenue to the west and Church Street to the east, will eventually host model train rides from the St. Louis Live Steamers group. Union recently held a survey to let the public name the park, which received 56 responses
“There were none that were the exact same, but there were some that were similar,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said of the responses.
Pohlmann said a word cloud of the responses, where words that had the most responses show up the largest in a collage, had the words “parks” show up the most, followed by “locomotive,” “Union Station,” “Wildcat,” “Rock Island,” “Grant” and “Flat Creek.”
Pohlmann plans to discuss the results with the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, at its Nov. 21 meeting. He said that committee is expected to set a date in December for city officials and interested members of the public to narrow the list down to three names.
Pohlmann expressed concerns about whether anyone will want to take part in the meeting after a planned Nov. 3 discussion on the name with the Union Park Advisory Board was canceled because of not having enough members in attendance.
“Based on trends, it might just be me,” Pohlmann said.
Members of the public are also welcome to suggest additional names at the meeting, Pohlmann said.
Another online survey would choose a final name after selections are narrowed.
“I’m just a steward of these properties that are owned by our community and our citizens,” Pohlmann said. “It is not uncommon for city employees to name city parks, but I would love to have the community name it.”
The person who submitted the winning name is expected to be among the first people to ride on the trains when they open.
Meanwhile, the Live Steamers have started excavating area for track at the park site. According to its Facebook page, the group laid road bed for 100 feet of track in Union on Oct. 29.
“The roadbed is an essential foundation of any railroad. When we put the track on it in a later stage of construction, this will keep the track flat, level, and allow water to drain away,” the Live Steamers wrote.
The nonprofit St. Louis Live Steamers reached an agreement with Union earlier this year, after not having a home for their train rides since 2019, when they were forced to leave Eureka after 15 years.
Pohlmann has said he does not expect the train rides to open to the public before 2024.