Train map

A map of the planned route of the St. Louis Live Steamers train rides in Union.

 City of Union

The Union Parks and Recreation Department is working on narrowing down names for a new park.

The park south of Grant Street, between Washington Avenue to the west and Church Street to the east, will eventually host model train rides from the St. Louis Live Steamers group. Union recently held a survey to let the public name the park, which received 56 responses

Tags