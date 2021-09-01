Food trucks and other vendors could soon get a break of 50 percent or more on the price to set up at events in Union parks.
Union’s park advisory board voted 9-0 Thursday to recommend lowering the parks department vendor fees for events like Founders Day and the Fourth of July fireworks show. The change would lower the fee for for-profit vendors, like food trucks, to $50 from the current $175. The fee for nonprofit food vendors, like the Lions or Rotary clubs, would drop to $25 from the current $100.
Artisan craft vendors would be charged $15, down from the current $30.
Board member Tiffany Krausz, who is involved with the Union Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market and sells handmade soap there, said she has talked to food truck owners who sell at the market. Unlike the parks department events, Union doesn’t charge food trucks to sell at the farmers market.
“In talking to a lot of those food vendors, asking them to go to Founders Day this past year, all of them said, ‘We’re not paying that fee,’ ” Krausz said. “It’s not a big enough event to guarantee them enough profit.”
Among other communities shown at the meeting, Downtown Washington Inc. charges a food vendor fee of between $250 and $300. An arts and craft vendor fees costs $100 for a 10-by-10-foot space or $150 for a 10-by-20-foot space, according to the city of Union. Arts and craft vendors also must pay a $10 jury fee.
Krausz said Downtown Washington waives the jury fee for its Fall Festival if vendors attend more than two consecutive years, so arts and craft vendors pay $100 for three days.
Space in the Washington Farmers’ Market costs between $140 and $190.
In St. Louis County parks, vendors are required to purchase a permit to sell, and the parks department takes 15 percent of gross receipts based on the honor system, according the Union.
Founders Day costs about $6,000 for the city to put on, including live music, games and trophies for kids, parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. The vendor fees help offset some of the costs.
The parks department had two civic organization food vendors plus one food truck at Founders Day in June and five at the fireworks, Pohlmann said. “I can tell you that it was not easy to get any of those vendors,” he said.
Board President Suzy Curnutte said she’s heard “nothing but complaints” about the fees in her 10 years on the board.
“Other places like Washington, obviously, charge way more, and nobody seems to bat an eye,” she said. “But here, we get a lot of, ‘That’s too much, we can’t do that.’ ”
Curnutte added it is important to reach out to more food trucks because civic clubs have a tough time finding workers to sell at events.
After an initial motion to lower the fee for food trucks to $125, Union Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Egli pointed out that her organization charges $100 to food vendors for events like Wingfest. But it returns $50 for chamber members and $40 for nonmembers.
“So really, it’s a $50 fee,” she said.
The fee changes still need approval from the parks, buildings, development and public service committee, as well as the full board of aldermen.