After learning the process for moving temporary picnic tables is no picnic, Union officials tabled discussions on the issue.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of the Union Park Advisory Board March 24 that the city has received requests over the years for additional picnic tables at events at city pavilions and other outdoor park spaces. While the city has accommodated the requests, Pohlmann said it has not been easy on park maintenance staff.
“We’ve done this in the past, and it does hurt the overall production in the parks because we spend so much time doing these other things that are not part of the parks maintenance,” Pohlmann said.
The city has purchased some portable picnic tables, which cost around $300 each, and while lighter than the park picnic tables, they still take time to move in trailers, he said.
Pohlmann asked the board if more portable tables should be purchased. The department hears requests for between 10 and 20 tables. “The majority of these are for large public events,” he said.
Staff internally discussed charging $50 to rent 10 tables and $75 for 20 tables.
Pohlmann said the fees might not cover city staff’s time to pick up and return the tables and would not cover any damage to the tables, Board member Dan Hittson suggested charging more.
“If he’s picking up tables for four hours, he’s not cutting grass, he’s not maintaining the parks,” Hittson said. “You’re not paying him to take care of somebody’s table. If you take that money from the tables, you can hire another guy to cut the grass while he’s doing that.”
Charging per table also was suggested, followed by the suggestion that a minimum of five tables be set.
Pohlmann also suggested buying more durable tables that cost $1,100 each, possibly buying a couple tables each year.
“Another option is, we just don’t offer this service,” Pohlmann said. “We say we provide this much seating for this venue, and this is what it costs.”
The requests for additional tables only come in about three times a year, Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said. “Now it’s getting bigger, and it’s lowering their (staff) production for that day.” After a 27-minute discussion, board members decided to table the discussion until a future meeting.
“We’ve thrown a lot of things out there, I’m not sure we’ve come near a decision,” board President Suzy Curnutte said.