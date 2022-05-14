After another lengthy discussion, the Union Park Advisory Board has recommended a new fee for extra table rentals at large events in city parks.
People who want extra picnic tables will pay $120 for three tables if a recommendation made at the April 28 Park Advisory Board meeting is approved.
Three tables were chosen because that is how many can fit on one of the city’s trailers at a time.
“If they order four, you’re making two trips,” Board Member Justin Krey said.
The large pavilion in City Park already has seating for 265 people, but the city has requests for more than that on occasion.
“There have been, on different occasions, a request for additional tables to mostly the large pavilion, but there have been other areas where it could be needed,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
The requests for more tables happen three to five times a year from businesses or nonprofit organizations, he said.
The problem is that moving the tables across town is time-consuming for park staff, taking workers’ attention from other tasks.
The city has moved tables for free in the past, but needs a change in policy for future requests to garner approval from the park board and Board of Aldermen, Pohlmann said.
Having a written policy is important for the department in being consistent, said Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden.
Setting up and returning tables at a new location requires about 17.5 hours in city staff time, Pohlmann said. With benefits, that means the work uses up $696 in pay to staff, including benefits.
“If this were to be a service we provide, we are just trying to provide a fee that would be fair and balanced,” he said.
The city has attempted to use lighter-weight portable folding tables but found that will not work, Pohlmann said. While the tables are designed to hold 500 pounds on the seats and 700 pounds on the table top, they can be unstable if moved. A couple tables failed when they were used at Wingfest on a steeper grade.
“They work really well if they are in the location that we put them,” Pohlmann said. “But people will maybe take them to uneven ground, on a hill, there is the potential that the tables will fall over.”
The park board previously discussed charging for extra tables at its March meeting but tabled the issue.
The new cost still needs approval from the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, as well as the full Board of Aldermen.