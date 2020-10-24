If you like to play volleyball or tennis after dark in Union, the city might be making a save for you.
The city’s park advisory board voted Thursday, Oct. 22, to recommend that tennis and sand volleyball players be allowed to turn on and off lights for play at city courts until 10 p.m. All other park areas close 30 minutes after dusk, unless it is a city event or an event approved by the city.
The 10 p.m. closure would be in effect year-round.
The rule change still needs approval from the parks, buildings, development and public service committee, which is made up of members of the board of aldermen, as well as the full board of aldermen.
The public has been able to turn on the lights even though the park is technically closed. Parks Director Chad Pohlmann asked the park board to look at whether to start enforcing the curfew or make an exception for the volleyball and tennis courts.
The city has been planning to make it so residents can’t turn the lights on at the courts unless the city gives them a key, at least through the winter. “Because that’s what the city ordinance says,” Pohlmann said.
One potential drawback about the rule change is some residents might be concerned about the lights being on and drawing a crowd of people, Pohlmann said.
Others said the lights being on might help keep people without homes away from the park.
The tennis lights are on timers, which are set to shut them off at 10 p.m., even if someone tries to turn them on. The city is looking at putting a similar timer on the volleyball court.
While the rest of the parks are closed, most lights are kept on at night for safety, Pohlmann said.
“It’s easier for police to see if someone’s in a pavilion,” Pohlmann said.
The courts are popular with East Central College students in the evening.
“Let ’em go,” board member Gary D’Onofrio said. “It’s good for ’em.”
The 12-member park board, made up of residents, several of whom have ties to the sports or fitness communities, hasn’t always been able to take action at its recent meetings because of a lack of a quorum. It looked questionable whether it would have the majority needed Thursday until several minutes after the 6 p.m. start time, when two board members arrived to give them eight.