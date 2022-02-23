The Union Park Advisory Board is looking at how much it needs to advise the parks department.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann asked board members if they want to be part of the approval process for outside events that rent facilities in the park system, or if they would rather the requests go to the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, which is made up of members of the Union Board of Aldermen.
“If we have a request for an organization or an entity or a private person to use city property for some type of solicitation — that could range from a mouse race to a trivia night or a band,” Pohlmann said at the park board’s January meeting.
City ordinances require anyone using the parks for monetary gain, whether they are for-profit or non-profit, to get permission from the city.
The 12-member park advisory board gives non-binding recommendations on issues in the Union Parks and Recreation Department to the city. The park advisory board is made up of both residents who work directly with the parks department, like baseball association official Gary D’Onofrio and vendor Tiffany Krausz, and others who just use the parks.
The park board recommendations then go to the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee. Aldermen usually discuss park-related issues in the committee before the full Board of Aldermen vote on it at its monthly meeting, often as part of the consent agenda, where multiple items can be approved at once.
But the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meets the third Monday of the month, weeks after the park board meets on the month’s fourth Thursday. That can sometimes create issues where an event cannot be discussed in time by both the park board and the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee because more notice is needed.
The city is currently reviewing an outside request for a cornhole tournament, as well as a request from a group called End Zone Sports to have a three-on-three soccer league in the parks, Pohlmann said. A flag football league also has been discussed.
All the requests require renting parts of parks.
Park board members said they are OK if an item goes directly to aldermen because they do not want to cause a delay.
“I feel we’re making it a little too bureaucratic,” park board member Jeff Watson said.
While the park board voted that they should not be required to be included in the process, they said the city should have the option to include them if time allows.
“If you want, you can bring it to us, just as a matter of discussion,” Watson said.
Pohlmann encouraged the park board members to help with decisions, when possible.
“I feel confident making decisions, I’ve met very few people that are smarter than me,” Pohlmann deadpanned. “But I don’t think I should be making the decisions alone. Sometimes I feel that I’m taxing these guys, I’m asking too many things to get their input. But I think that it’s important,” he said.
Mayor Bob Schmuke, who attended the Park Advisory Board meeting, said Pohlmann should ask the park board’s opinion if he has time, even if it has to go before the Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee. That is a separate committee made up of aldermen that meets the first Monday each month, more in line with the Park Advisory Board schedule.
“It could be done in three weeks’ time, if necessary,” Schmuke said of event approval.
Pohlmann encouraged board members to attend the meetings where aldermen discuss and vote on items.
Some board members said they would like more communication from the city, especially on what happens to recommendations the park board makes. After aldermen rejected the park board’s recommendation to allow suicide prevention signs in parks last fall, board President Suzy Curnutte said she read about the decision in The Missourian and did not get any communications on the rejection from the city.
Pohlmann said the city’s goal is to keep the park board as well informed as it can.