The more people learn about Union’s Clearview Park, the less supportive they seem to be about improving the 22.82-acre site.
Jeff Watson, board secretary for the Union Park Advisory Board, said at an unofficial meeting Thursday, Aug. 3, that he recently visited the park, located at 1051 Clearview Drive, for the first time in his 27 years in Union. The park offers views of the Bourbeuse River but is overgrown with a worn-out trail system.
The issues started with Clearview Park’s parking area, Watson said. “There’s not room for a lot of vehicles there,” he said. “Certainly, that needs to be updated.”
The trails present problems for people with mobility issues, Watson said. “The trail does take you along the bluff, which is a very, very, very long dropoff,” he said. “Certainly, if this is to be rehabbed to the point it is more accessible to the public, there are serious safety issues that need to be addressed.”
Watson asked if addressing the safety issues would be cost prohibitive. “Would the views from the park itself be made worse by the fact that you have to have large fencing around the bluff area?” he said. “In my opinion, it’s a neat little hiking trail, but I don’t know that it is worthwhile for the city to sink a lot of money into it to bring it up to the standards that would be required for a park with a hiking trail.”
Improving Clearview Park would likely take a lot of money, Watson said. “And I think the money would be better spent in other areas of the parks department,” he said.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann, who went to Clearview with Watson, had asked park board members to help decide future plans and goals for Clearview Park. “It’s currently not part of any of our daily maintenance plan,” he said. “It is not part of our five-year or 10-year budget plan. It’s not even on the radar of those things.”
In the short term, the city has been placing warning signs in the park, Pohlmann said. “It’s not, right now, any part of it set up for public utilization,” he said.
Watson added that they saw one other person at the park, a young man on a dirt bike on the trail, who was advised not to ride there anymore.
Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden noted there is spray painting on the side of the bluff.
“That was scary, how they had to have done that without falling,” she said.
Watson added that Clearview Park is not good to visit at night.
“It’s not safe at night, not only from people doing nefarious deeds there, but the fact that you can’t see there — it’s dark and you have bluffs with a huge dropoff,” he said.
Board President Suzy Curnutte said she only briefly visited Clearview Park years ago. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe they have this at a city park,’ ” she said.
“That’s why we don’t talk about it a lot,” Breeden said.
