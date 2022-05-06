In an effort to streamline the approval process for possible changes to the parks and recreation system, the Union Park Advisory Board has recommended moving its future meeting dates to the first Thursday of each month.
The board currently meets on the fourth Thursday of the month, which leads to some issues not being resolved for nearly two months as they await final approval. Currently, if the Park Advisory Board makes a recommendation it then goes to the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, which meets the third Monday of the following month. Then if the matter is approved by that committee, which is made up of members of the Board of Aldermen, it still needs final approval from the full Board of Aldermen the second Monday of the next month.
“There’s a recommendation to move our meeting up in the month, so that it goes to the committee quicker, and then it would go to the Board (of Aldermen),” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at Thursday’s Park Advisory Board meeting.
Pohlmann recommended keeping the Park Advisory Board meeting on a Thursday. “I think because it is already a Thursday, it would be in our best interest to stay,” he said.
He then said the first Thursday of the month would work best. Having the Park Advisory Board meeting on the second Thursday was suggested, but Pohlmann said that would be a problem because the agenda for the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, on the third Thursday, is expected to be submitted before the Park Advisory Board would meet if it were the second Thursday.
“The city clerk gets mad at me when I come on Thursday, and I say, ‘I’d like to have this on the Monday meeting,’ ” Pohlmann said. “By law, it has to be posted 24 hours prior to the meeting, but the city clerk is way better than I am, and she posts that, usually on that Thursday.”
Pohlmann said the park board meeting does not have to be on a Thursday, but others thought that would be a good day.
“I think it’s nice to keep it there,” Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said. “That’s what everybody’s been used to for so many years.”
The park board came to the consensus that the meeting be held on the first Thursday. But because of the current time between meetings, it could be months before any action is taken. The change must be approved by the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee May 16, before getting final approval before the full Board of Aldermen in June.
While it wasn’t mentioned at the park board meeting, having the park board meeting, which now starts at 6 p.m., on the first Thursday could mean a long day of meetings for some city officials. The Union Development Corp. board now meets at 8 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month. Mayor Bob Schmuke usually attends both the UDC and park board meetings, while City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann and City Attorney Matt Schroeder sometimes attend both.