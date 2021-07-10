After months of barely having a quorum, the Union Park Advisory Board is reminding members of its attendance rules.
At the board’s June 24 meeting, the seven of 12 board members in attendance received a copy of a rule passed by the park board in 2005, which states all park board members must attend at least six meetings a year and cannot miss more than three consecutive meetings.
“This has not been enforced,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “I don’t know if it has ever been enforced.”
The parks department most recently raised the issue of attendance in 2014, Pohlmann said. “We wanted to bring it up and reiterate it again to encourage people to respect others’ time. If you cannot attend, maybe step down, so other members of the community can advise and give input.”
The board just met its required quorum of seven members in attendance at its May and June meetings. It lacked a quorum in April.
Although those members who attended the April meeting went ahead and discussed the items on the agenda without taking any action, they have had to discuss the same issues, such as whether to cut down a large tree near sand volleyball courts and how to have the Children’s Christmas Party, at subsequent meetings to update those who missed earlier meetings.
Pohlmann said the advice from the park board is crucial.
“Your guys’ dedication and advice makes my job much easier,” he said. “I don’t think it is my place to make all the decisions. My job is to implement the decisions you guys make. ... It would make that very difficult if we had to go several months without making decisions because we have to table things. It makes government move very slow.”
Three members have resigned from the park board in recent months. Joshua Fietz and Michelle Rohan left after missing several recent meetings. David Parsons left because changes at his job were likely to make him miss future meetings.
Two of the vacancies were filled by software developer Christian Dunn and Tiffany Krausz, who owns an artisan soap business, while the other has yet to be filled. Pohlmann said having Krausz will be valuable because of her experience working as a vendor at city events.
Board President Suzy Curnutte noted the rules do not mention punishment if board members fail to attend the required number of meetings. “I would assume that’s the mayor’s decision,” she said. “It’s at the mayor’s discretion that we serve at all.”
Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said she would email the rules to those who did not attend the meeting. She also suggested the board vote and bring recommendations to the mayor and board of aldermen.
More people should resign the way Parsons did if they can’t make meetings, Curnutte said. “That was very conscientious of him to do that,” she said.
Board member Natalie Cash suggested putting attendance records for members on the back of the agenda, which another board she sits on does. “It doesn’t make a difference, but it does because it makes you think about it,” she said.