After a lengthy discussion about the use of pathways at city parks, Union is working to clarify rules for bicycles and other nonmotorized vehicles on the paths.
The park advisory board recommended in September that Union change its rules on where it is legal to ride bicycles, skateboards, scooters and other equipment to say that no person shall ride them “into or on any pavilions, benches or any other structure within the parks.”
The city ordinance currently says “property” instead of “structure.” Some have taken that to mean bikes aren’t allowed at all in parks.
“Property is somewhat ambiguous,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “It could be, really, just about anything.”
By changing “property” to “structure,” it makes clear people can’t ride onto things like picnic tables, the splash pad or memorials, Pohlmann said.
That change will go before the city’s parks, buildings, development and public service committee at its Oct. 18 meeting.
Still unclear is where bicyclists are allowed to ride on paths in the park or even the roads that connect to parking lots. No such mention is made in city code.
“At Veterans, all those roads coming in, those aren’t city streets — that’s park property,” Pohlmann said.
Although it was discussed, the park board made no recommendation on changes to the rules about which roads and paths bikes can use, Pohlmann said. But it is moving forward on the assumption that bikes will be allowed.
The parks department is planning to put up signs showing “trail etiquette” on sharing paths with bikes, Pohlmann said.
Pohlmann showed federal recommendations to the board that call for paths to be 10 to 14 feet wide to accommodate bikers and walkers. The 0.9-mile loop trail that circles Veterans Memorial Park is only 8 feet wide, “so it really doesn’t meet those standards,” he said.
The guidelines do state that 8-foot paths are acceptable under certain conditions, including that bike traffic is expected to be low and that there are ample passing and resting opportunities.
The park board first discussed issues with bikes in parks at its August meeting, when Pohlmann said he had received complaints about bicyclists in Veterans Memorial Park.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann pointed out that specific design standards need to be met for bikes to be allowed on paths.