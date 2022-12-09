Union is cutting back on potential improvements to the City Auditorium.
The city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, comprised of members of the board of aldermen, opted to go forward with renovating restrooms on all three floors of the building, putting in a new first floor storage room and office, entry vestibule and access controls. Those projects are estimated to cost $575,100, including contingencies.
The city hired Horn Architects, of Washington, in July to come up with cost estimates for various projects within the 84-year-old auditorium.
Left off the list were new toilets planned for an emergency management area below the stage in the auditorium, which would cost an estimated $185,000; a complete HVAC system upgrade, estimated at $510,000; a wheelchair lift that would take people between the main level, the stage and the emergency management area, costing $38,000; and removing a boiler and demolishing exposed piping, which would cost an estimated $10,000.
The city initially planned to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to pay for renovating the restrooms in the basement, as well as first and second floors, at an estimated cost of $252,000. But city officials decided to investigate other improvements to the auditorium.
Office renovations will involve putting storage space in the parks department offices at the auditorium, which was Union’s city hall until 2020. The city’s parks and emergency management departments remain in the auditorium.
The storage space is needed, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told aldermen. The office renovation will cost an estimated $60,000.
“If you’ve every watched them take things up the stairs or down the stairs, everything is stored on the stage right now,” he said. “And it’s a lot of work.”
The access controls, which will cost an estimated $18,000, will allow police to control entry for the entire building, Zimmermann said.
The entry vestibule, costing $75,000, would allow for a set of interior doors after the main doors to create an airlock, preventing it from getting as cold inside, Zimmermann explained. Union has a similar vestibule in the new city hall.
The city is having the auditorium tested for asbestos, Zimmermann said. Should it find asbestos requiring removal, the entry vestibule would be the first thing cut, he added.
The city has money set aside from planned auditorium renovations a few years ago to use for the parts it is not paying for with ARPA money, Zimmermann said. He said Horn officials were confident that the project could get done for the available funds.
The committee voted unanimously to move forward with the projects. Aldermen will need to further approve the work before construction.