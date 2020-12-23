It took 2 ½ hours, but Union Parks Department employees and volunteers got a toy to every kid who wanted one at the city’s drive-thru gift giveaway.
The giveaway was held at the end of the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s reverse parade. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade was moved from downtown to the area around City Lake, near the former Clark-Vitt Elementary School.
Traffic moved slowly, particularly early on. From the gift staging area near Union Middle School, brake lights could be seen backed up across the lake on Memorial Parkway. The slow traffic moved onto Clark Avenue then to Park Drive.
Floats were parked along the route, with Santa greeting children from a distance as they finished the route. Anyone with kids, which was nearly everyone, could then go in to have a toy, ranging from stuffed animals to toy guns, delivered to their car.
In all, 211 cars came by to collect around 700 toys. That meant many of the vehicles had multiple children on board.
The process started with families telling a person with a two-way radio how many kids they had, their ages and genders. They then radioed ahead the information to volunteers, who would select an appropriate toy from a shopping cart.
Three cars would then move into position to get the toys. But Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said this was slowing down the process because the next car in line would spend a couple minutes waiting back while the others got their toys, causing further backup.
“We changed it a couple times, trying to make it more efficient,” he said.
The radio system was eventually dropped and parents gave the kids’ information directly to the people retrieving the gifts. The shopping carts full of toys also were moved closer to where the toys were handed off.
“I think it really helped us execute the event much faster,” Pohlmann said.
In a typical year, the gift giveaway is held at the City Auditorium. People would file in after the parade, get a photo with Santa and then collect their gift.
Past events led to long lines, often going outside the auditorium. This year, Pohlmann said people were at least allowed to wait in a heated car.
“In my opinion, this was a better way to do it,” he said. “We were able to serve more people in the same amount of time.”
One woman told Pohlmann she waited an hour and a half, getting in line near Hagie’s 19 and slowly moving more than a mile to the gift area. If the city were to do such a large drive-thru event again, one thing Pohlmann said he would do differently is have more portable toilets along the route.
The event was scheduled to run from 6-8 p.m., but traffic was still stretched around the lake at the scheduled end time. Pohlmann said it took an additional half hour to give gifts to everyone in line. A small number of toys were left over.
“I did not experience one person who had anything but a smile,” he said. “The people were all happy when they came to us.”