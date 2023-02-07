Union Pacific Train

Two Union Pacific crew members were killed early Thursday when their train crashed into freight cars parked on a railway siding. Above, a Union Pacific train in Nebraska in 2018.

 The Associated Press

Washington will play host to up to 100 Union Pacific Railroad employees for four to six weeks, according to city officials. 

Washington Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Skornia said the railroad approached the city about using the Washington Fire Department Training Center’s parking lot as a staging area. 