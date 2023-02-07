Washington will play host to up to 100 Union Pacific Railroad employees for four to six weeks, according to city officials.
Washington Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Skornia said the railroad approached the city about using the Washington Fire Department Training Center’s parking lot as a staging area.
“They are coming to work on the tracks between New Haven and Labadie,” Skornia said. “They are looking for a central location to have their crews arrive, clock-in, shuttle to the current location for the day, return, clock-out and depart daily.”
In exchange for the use of the parking lot, Union Pacific will pay the city $10 for each month that the parking lot is used by the railroad.
Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said the department’s usage of the training center will not be impacted by the rental agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Washington City Council on Monday night.
In a memo to the city council, Skornia said Union Pacific previously rented the parking lot roughly five years ago for the same purpose.
“The Fire Department desires to maintain a good working relationship with Union Pacific as they provide training opportunities on rail safety, hazardous materials, working with emergencies on passenger cars and working with rail tank cars,” Skornia said.
Skornia said the arrival of these additional workers will likely prove to be an economic benefit to the city, even if it is brief.
“If you see the license plates that these people are coming from, they are coming from out of state,” Skornia said. “So I think they will likely be staying here, eating at our restaurants and shopping here. I think this is a good thing.”
“This is a good thing (for Washington),” Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci agreed.
He said that the city’s hotels typically fill up in April and May, so to have additional beds filled in February and March will be a boon for the city’s hoteliers.
“The spring and the fall are our busiest times of the year for our hotels,” Maniaci said. “So, if there are tourists wanting to come to Washington during these weeks that (the Union Pacific employees) are here, I would probably warn (the tourists) that we might not have many hotel rooms available.”