Union could be getting 48 new apartment units, with more on the way.
Golden Management Inc., of St. Louis, is planning to build the apartments on 18.22 acres it plans to buy from Richard Bolzenius.
The apartments will be located on Progress Parkway, across from Veterans Memorial Park.
The Union Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a zoning change for the apartment property to B-2 Highway Business District from its current nonurban zoning at its Monday meeting. It still needs final approval from the Board of Aldermen.
Golden Management previously developed the QuikTrip convenience store and neighboring Jack in the Box at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 47 south, as well the three-phase Oak View Village senior apartments, located just north of the proposed development, Golden Management President Steve Goldenberg told the planning commission.
“I’m proud to come before you to start the process of another development in Union,” he said. “We’ve been doing developments here for quite a while.”
Golden Management is planning to apply for funding with the Missouri Housing Development Commission. Unlike its previous project, the new apartments won’t be age restricted.
“The first step is to come in front of the board, get the property rezoned and try to get some family apartment units there,” Goldenberg said.
Some of the units will be for families making no more than 60 percent of median income, others will be market rate housing, with no income restriction, and some will be permanent supportive housing for ABiLITY, or Developmental Services of Franklin County, clients with special needs, Goldenberg said.
“It’s a neat combination to really try to serve the community,” he said.
Alderman Barbara Laberer told Goldenberg she is on ABiLITY’s board. “We’re excited about this,” she said.
The new housing will have its own full-time maintenance and management employees, Goldenberg said.
The proposal currently before the city only deals with the property’s zoning. The site plan for the apartments is expected to need additional approval from the city in the future, he said.
Plans call for the project to eventually include 160 units, Goldenberg said.
The development’s design plan has the apartments’ entrances directly across the street from the entrances to Veterans Park, Goldenberg said.
“I, actually, drove through the park on my way here,” he said. “It’s just amazing how vibrant and active it is with all the sports fields and playgrounds. We just think it’s a fantastic location for our family multifamily units.”
The apartments will all have two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a laundry room, Goldenberg said. The first floor units will all be built disability-accessible.
While he has previously said Union has enough multi-family housing, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said Monday that he thinks this will be a good project, putting apartments within walking distance of the Union Corporate Center industrial park’s 600 employees.
