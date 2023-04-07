After years of discussion, the city of Union is on the verge of approving regulations for food trucks.
The city has been considering the regulations for several years. In February 2020, the Union Planning and Zoning Commission pushed back a decision on mobile concession regulations, which includes food trucks, push carts and other temporary food vendors.
It was not taken up again until February 2022, when City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the planning board that, while the city never closed out the food truck discussions, it “lost interest” in putting together regulations. City Attorney Matt Schroeder added that COVID-19 helped delay the discussion.
At that time, the planning board reviewed proposed regulations and put together a list of conditions for food trucks to follow.
On March 27, 2023, the planning board unanimously signed off on an ordinance containing food truck regulations. The ordinance still needs final approval from the Board of Aldermen.
The city has actually been discussing food truck regulations for about four years, Zimmermann said.
“These are the conditions that we brought you before, and they were approved,” he said. “They’ve now been put into an ordinance form for final approval.”
The proposed law requires food trucks to pay a $100 temporary mobile concessions, or food truck, license. They must also purchase a city business license for $50, which can be prorated if purchased later in the year.
The proposed rules require food trucks not to obstruct streets or sidewalks, with sales being made with the truck’s window facing the curb, not the middle of the road. They must also not block parking spaces intended for people with disabilities.
Any food truck parked on private property must have written permission from a property owner.
Food trucks also are subject to and required to pass inspections with the Franklin County Health Department.
Food trucks must also not park within 1,000 feet of a city sponsored event like Founders Day or the Boo Bash, unless they are part of the event. They must also stay at least 500 feet from an existing restaurant, except during special events.
Food trucks are also required to properly dispose of trash and cooking oil.
Everything about temporary mobile concessions is in addition to the existing city code, Schroeder said. “Because we didn’t have anything regarding food trucks before,” he said. “All we had were temporary uses, other than mobile homes.”
But food trucks have wanted to come to the city for special events and other purposes, Schroeder said.
“What we tried to do was look at five or six different towns or counties around and draft from all those things,” he said. “It’s going to be a work in progress.”
Board member Steve Campbell asked how the 500 foot rule would impact businesses like Exit 11, which operates a coffee trailer near brick and mortar restaurants.
Officials called Exit 11 a “semi-permanent” building that is not impacted by the food truck ordinance, because it is hooked up to water, sewer and electric service. “And food trucks are not hooked up to any of the services,” Schroeder said.
Union put in the 500-foot regulation to keep food trucks from showing up uninvited outside an existing business and trying to “steal” customers, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said.
“Think about downtown, where they could just pull up on Main Street across from White Rose, ehhh,” Schmieder said.
The city’s current approval process for food trucks allows only a single-day use, which costs $50, or $100 for a week, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann added. “This is more friendly to the operators of food trucks, because they think we are interested in having those types of businesses and events come to our community,” he said. “But we want to make sure that it’s done in a way that’s respectful to the existing businesses, but also make sure it doesn’t disrupt any type of flow to traffic.”