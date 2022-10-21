The resolution commits the city to pay 50 percent of the project costs, along with grant money it is seeking from the National Park Service through the state parks’ Land and Water Conservation Fund with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
The city is seeking around $350,000 in grant funding for the project and will pay an additional $350,000 if it is successful in pursuing the grant, for a total of $700,000 for the project, Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
The resolution also authorizes Mayor Bob Schmuke to sign documents related to pursuing funding for the project.
The pavilion, located at 500 W. Park Ave., was built in 1928. Another building previously at the pavilion’s location played host to dances and musical performances starting in 1908.
The aldermen’s vote was important because getting support from the city government is among the requirements of the project, Pohlmann said.
After a September meeting of Union’s Park Advisory Board, Pohlmann showed board members problems with the structure.
Issues with the pavilion include a rotting wooden dance floor. Pohlmann also would like to improve the kitchen and make the rental entrance to the kitchen accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Pohlmann said the building has been misused, with young people riding bikes across the pavilion floor. Weather also has caused problems.
The grants are always in high demand, Pohlmann said. He said 64 applications were received last year and only 13 were awarded.
Grants are awarded on a “points” system, Pohlmann said. Union could be hurt in the points because it received a grant in 2016 for a playground in the new Veterans Memorial Park.
But others said the pavilion could be helped by its history.
Pohlmann said the deadline to apply is Nov. 19. He would like to apply sooner than that, because state officials will provide feedback for applications turned in before the deadline.
The city has received 167 responses to an online survey about what people would like to see done at the pavilion. Pohlmann sees that as a good response.
“Sometimes it’s difficult for us to get constructive information from the public,” he said. “I would say 167 opinions on part of the Union park system is a good response, a good start, at least, for sure.”
The only major item Pohlmann is still waiting on before submitting the application is a report from the State Historic Preservation Office. The agency is determining if any archeological or historic areas would be impacted by restoring the pavilion.
Pohlmann already has received reports back on things like the impacts restoring the pavilion would have on the environment, flooding, endangered species and migratory birds, he said. The pavilion met the requirements in those areas.