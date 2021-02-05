A committee made up of members of the Union Board of Aldermen gave initial approval to an increase in rental rates at the Union City Auditorium.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann presented comparisons to several facilities in Washington and Union at the Tuesday, Jan. 19, parks, buildings, development and public service committee meeting. He was asked to bring the comparisons at the December meeting.
“These are the facilities that I thought were most comparable to the auditorium,” Pohlmann told the committee.
Alderman Barbara Laberer, the only committee member to vote against the increase, said she would like to see rental rates for facilities in more cities, including Pacific, St. Clair and Sullivan.
Alderman Karen Erwin said she used to call around about renting facilities for Franklin County Republican Central Committee events. “And they all were pretty much the same,” she said.
Pohlmann used Washington as the primary comparison because its facilities are most similar to Union, he said.
“I tried to make the fees as close to breaking even, as possible, that was my goal,” he said.
Alderman Bob Schmuke, who is not an official member of the committee, asked if the comparisons are relevant given the condition of the Union auditorium.
“Our facilities are not up to par, with the restroom situation and the kitchen situation,” he said. “I don’t know if you can compare this to some of the other ones. I’m not saying we don’t need to raise it, but to raise it to a level that’s comparable to some of these other ones, I’m not sure we would ever really rent it out.”
The city recently decided to change a women’s restroom on the main floor of the auditorium to a gender-neutral family restroom, since there was no accessible men’s restroom on the floor.
The rental fee changes still need approval from the full board of aldermen.
Under the proposal, the main gym at the 400-person capacity City Auditorium will have the option of being rented by Union residents for as little as $25 per hour (with a two-hour minimum) up to $600 for any two-day period on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
If a potential renter would just like the gym from 10 a.m. to midnight one day, it will cost $400 for Union residents.
For nonresidents, the fees jump to $40 per hour, $550 for one day or $750 for two days. All rentals require a $500 deposit.
The rental agreements come with additional fees if the renter would like tables and chairs or things like the volleyball or pickleball nets in place.
The gym now has a $400 fee for two days for residents and $500 for non-residents. Gym rentals now require a $150 deposit. During the week, it had an hourly rental rate of $75 per hour.
Washington’s city auditorium, which has a 350-person capacity, also has different packages for its gym, charging $500 per day during the week, $600 for a Friday, Saturday or Sunday and $800 for two days.
The lowest fee Pohlmann found was $100 for a private party in the 100-person-capacity senior center in Washington, while the highest was $1,100 for Washington’s KC Hall.