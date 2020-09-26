Union city officials are being reminded that using social media is complicated when trying to avoid Sunshine Law violations.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said he started thinking about the topic after getting a Facebook friend request from an elected official. That made him think of what city officials need to be more aware of when using social media in general.
“Would we have the potential to have multiple elected officials commenting on a topic, we’re creating a public meeting that’s unposted,” he said at a Sept. 8 meeting of the city’s personnel, finance and public works committee. “We just need to be aware of that and try to not participate in those types of events.”
After the meeting, Zimmermann clarified that he hadn’t seen or heard of actual online discussions involving Union officials that violated open meetings laws but that he wanted to bring the topic before the committee, which consists of members of the board of aldermen, before it became a problem.
Members of the city’s park advisory board, who are not board of aldermen members, also were warned to be careful about discussions they have online. The topic was raised at an Aug. 27 meeting when Parks Director Chad Pohlmann went over a smartphone app called GroupMe, which he said is a simple way for him to communicate with the park board.
“The complication is we cannot get into discussion with questions and response, because that violates Sunshine laws of open meetings,” he told board members. “So, if we, as a collective, have a conversation in private as a quorum, that could get into issues with having a meeting that’s not open to the public.”
Pohlmann said staff came up with the idea to use the app after having “technical difficulties” in communicating with board members through email.
“It’s like a group text, it’s pretty basic and simple,” he said.
Sending out notices of meetings on the app, including ones with links and attachments, is OK, Pohlmann said.
Messages will still be sent to the board through old-fashioned email as well, though, with most city departments moving down the street to the new city hall, while parks staff stayed behind, some emails are getting lost, officials said.