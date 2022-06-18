Nearly a month after an $86 million expansion of Highway 47 was placed on a draft project list by the Missouri Department of Transportation, the city of Union has not received guidance on how that will impact its $12 million Union Expressway project.
And now a different Highway 47 bypass route considered years ago is being mentioned again. There also are questions about whether MoDOT has its own plans to address the congested intersection of Highways 47 and 50 included in the $86 million.
“It all changed, literally, overnight,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said.
The future of the expressway, which is currently scheduled to start construction in 2023, came up Tuesday during the third and final public workshop on Union’s 10-year comprehensive plan.
While presenting a draft comprehensive plan, Tim Breihan, principal at H3 Studio, which is working on the plan for the city, said the company was recommending a different bypass of the current intersections of Highways 47 and 50 than the one planned for the Union Expressway. The city has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on studies and other plans for the expressway in the last few years.
While the Union Expressway would consist of a 0.7-mile elevated route through a flood plain north of Highway 50, Breihan showed a bypass route that would cross the Bourbeuse River south of Highway 50 and join with Highway 47 south between the Dickey Bub farm store and the city’s sewage treatment plant.
Before going with the current proposed expressway route, the city had considered the southern alignment, according to Missourian archives. But then-City Administrator Russell Rost said in 2019 that Cochran Engineering recommended going with the northern expressway route because the southern route would “only minimally improve things.”
But Breihan said Tuesday that a southern bypass would not only help traffic, it would leave the area more open for a 540-acre park on the Bourbeuse River that H3 also recommended in its draft plan. Breihan said the recommendation was made before MoDOT announced Highway 47 improvements were in the draft project list, with construction tentatively scheduled to start in 2026.
“That seems to be a much more low-impact alignment,” Breihan said of the southern bypass route. “It stays away from the confluence of all those creeks and the Bourbeuse River on the north side of the highway.”
The alignment would work well with the ultimate goal of making Highway 47 four lanes all the way from Washington to St. Clair, Breihan said.
Former Alderman Vicki Jo Hooper asked if this meant H3 was recommending that the city not go forward with the Union Expressway plans it has been working on the last several years.
Schmieder said Union is still waiting to hear from MoDOT on how the proposed Highway 47 improvements will impact the Union Expressway.
“They won’t tell us what the plan is,” he said. “What we’re trying to figure out is, what does this mean for the Union Expressway? How do we realign what we do with 47 and 50?”
The Lochmueller Group also has tried to engage MoDOT about how Highway 47 fits into Union’s comprehensive plan and “gotten nothing,” Breihan said.
While the federal government, through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, is expected to provide much of the funding for the Union Expressway, the city of Union and Franklin County are in charge of planning and building it separate from MoDOT. But state and federal funds are expected to cover all the Highway 47 expansion on the draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, known as a STIP, with MoDOT as the lead agency.
“Our attitude is, what does this look like, and what does this mean for our project?” Schmieder said.
Hooper asked how the city would have the park with the expressway running through it.
“The question is whether or not the expressway happens or whether or not the park happens,” Schmieder said.
Breihan added that the park could move forward with either bypass route. He said it would feature low-impact uses like walking and biking paths that would not be likely to suffer heavy damage during flooding.
Dustin Bailey, also a former alderman and a current member of the city’s Board of Adjustment, said the southern bypass route listed in the comprehensive plan would be better.
“The burden of a 1,000-foot span of bridge, as well as all that land and all that road that we were going to create to (have to) maintain ourselves — from what I gather and all the people I’ve spoken to, this is a better option,” Bailey said.