Union elected officials are looking forward to 2021 and excited to put 2020 behind them.
The year featured cancellations and closures, as well as other restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the next year is, kind of, going to be a recovery year from COVID,” Mayor Rod Tappe said. “It’s really going to come down to how many people get the vaccine.”
Along with dealing with the pandemic, 2020 was a year of change in other ways for Union. Employees moved into the new city hall in July, while former City Administrator Russell Rost retired and was replaced by longtime City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann.
Two new aldermen, Barbara Laberer and Tom Strubberg, were voted in. But with the election pushed back from April to June, even that was overshadowed by the coronavirus.
Park facilities like the Splash-N-Swimplex and basketball courts closed after COVID-19 began to spread in March, and events like concerts in the park were canceled. While the board of aldermen voted to loosen restrictions in June, it was too late for some events.
“We missed out on Founders Day, we missed out on the (Franklin County) fair,” Tappe said. “We missed out on quite a few things.”
Later on in the summer, the pool was able to open with limited capacity and some park events were held. But the city’s gift giveaway and Christmas parade were held in a drive-thru format.
Whether events like Founders Day return in 2021, at least in the format people know them in, will depend on how the community does eliminating the virus, said Tappe, who overcame his own battle with COVID-19 in November.
“I think it’s a day-by-day thing to see how we recover as a community and get back to where we were,” he said.
Alderman Paul Arand agrees.
“I just hope it’s a little more prosperous and a little less stressful for businesses and the city,” he said.
Arand can speak for both perspectives as owner of the Great 8 Cinema in Union. Like many movie theaters, it has dealt with COVID-19-related closures, seating limits and a lack of new Hollywood releases, with some of the movies that have been released coming out simultaneously for home viewing.
“The stimulus package will hopefully help us out,” he said of recent federal legislation. “You can’t survive on 40-to-50 percent capacity.”
Laberer, who enters her second year on the board, also looks forward to a better year.
“My hope for 2021 is to continue to see Union grow and prosper, to bring in new businesses and help support the local ones,” she said. “And to try to get back to some sort of normalcy.”
Along with overcoming COVID-19, a big issue facing the city will be getting the Union Expressway project going. Tappe said the design for the project is awaiting approval from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
“That’s going to be a big project, and we’d really like to see that move forward,” he said.
The Union Police Department is down some officers, Tappe said. He looks forward to the department returning to full strength.
Another project will be putting in new sidewalks near the main fire station and Union High School.
Overall, Tappe looks forward to the new year.
“It would be nice to put COVID behind us, put 2020 behind us and have a positive year,” he said.