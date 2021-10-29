nion elected officials facing reelection in April largely plan to seek another term.
Mayor Bob Schmuke, who was appointed to his position in June after nearly two decades on the board of aldermen, said he will run in the special election for the final year of the four-year term former Mayor Rod Tappe was elected to in 2019.
“I enjoy what I’m doing,” Schmuke said.
Tappe resigned in May for health reasons and because he was moving out of town.
Schmuke said he looks forward to keeping the city on an “even keel.”
The winner of the April special election will be up to run again for a full four-year term in April 2023.
Ward 3 Alderman Paul Arand, who was first appointed to the board in 2005, was the only current alderman to say he isn’t sure if he will run in 2022, but he said he’s “leaning toward it.” Arand said he is considering moving to Beaufort, so whether he runs again will depend on whether he stays in Union.
Ward 3 includes much of downtown Union and the west central part of the city, including Union High School.
Two aldermen first elected in 2020 were enthusiastic about filing to run for a second two-year term.
“I’ll be filing on opening day,” Ward 4 Alderman Tom Strubberg said.
Ward 4 takes up all of Union east of the Bourbeuse River, including the area around East Central College. Strubberg joined neighbors in strongly criticizing a proposed expansion of the Union Corporate Center industrial park, which also is in his district. That helped lead to the board of aldermen voting down the expansion in July.
Strubberg ran unopposed in his first election in Union.
Ward 2 Alderman Barbara Laberer, who defeated former Alderman Bill Isgriggs in the 2020 election, will “absolutely” run again, she said.
“I feel like I can make a difference in our community,” she said. “I would like the opportunity to continue to do that.”
Ward 2 covers the southwestern part of the city, mostly south of Highway 50.
Laberer, Strubberg and Arand are completing slightly shorter terms than normal, with COVID-19 lockdowns causing the April 2020 elections to be pushed back to June.
Ward 1 Alderman Amanda Sullivan, who was appointed to fill the remainder of Schmuke’s term, could not be reached for comment. Her term also ends next year.
Ward 1 includes the north central part of the city, including Scenic Regional Library.
For more information about running for a Union city office, contact the city clerk’s office at cityclerk@unionmissouri.org or 636-583-3600.
The municipal election will be Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Filing for these positions opens on Dec. 7, 2021, and closes Dec. 28. The last day to register to vote in this election is March 9, 2022.
Candidates may file during business hours at Union City Hall, 10 E. Locust St.
Board of education
Two members of the Union R-XI School District Board of Education will see their three-year terms end in 2022.
Board Vice President Karen Tucker said she will definitely run for a fourth term in 2022.
Ben Fox, who is ending his first term, was less certain about another run, saying he is leaning toward running again but hopes the next three years will be less intense than his first term, which was dominated by COVID-19-related issues.
“I’ve just got to weigh a few things,” he said. “I enjoy doing this.”
Candidates will be able to file with the board secretary at the superintendent’s office, 21 Progress Parkway in Union. For more information, email brakel@unionrxi.org, or call 636-583-8626, ext. 1901.