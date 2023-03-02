While Washington has placed a moratorium on short-term rental homes while it studies the issue, there doesn’t appear to be a need for stringent regulations in Union.
“We’ve really not had any issues,” Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. “We’ve had one, maybe, two, at the high-water mark, and really not had a problem with them.”
Schmieder knows of one short-term rental in a residential neighborhood currently, toward the western end of town. The only other one he knew of was in a residential area before it was sold. “Now I feel like it’s a private residence,” he said.
The city has not found any reasons to regulate or otherwise get involved with the homes’ operations, Schmieder explained. “I don’t think most residents even realize they’re there,” he said.
Union is working on future plans for the downtown area. It is planning to form a nonprofit group to oversee potential events and improvements for the area. Schmieder said how to deal with short-term rentals like Airbnb or VRBO could factor in to those discussions.
“We talk about mixed-use developments and those types of things,” he said. “I don’t think anybody is necessarily opposed to (short-term rentals), it’s just a matter of if they were to come in and start creating noise issues or traffic issues or parking issues, it might be something the city looks in to addressing.”
The Washington City Council voted unanimously Feb. 21 to issue a six-month moratorium on issuing special use permits for new short-term rental homes in that city. The moratorium does not apply to the designated downtown district or areas zoned C-3.
The moratorium will remain in effect until Aug. 21, though it could be lifted if Washington leaders agree on proposed revisions to the city’s codes governing short term rentals, Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said.
The council and planning and zoning commission in Washington have both heard from residents who say the city has been overwhelmed with short-term rentals in recent months.
The city of Washington plans to use Granicus, a third-party vendor, to track short-term rentals, including ones operating illegally. Illegal short-term rentals are ones that are not licensed by the city, do not contribute to the city’s hotel and motel occupancy tax or do not undergo a yearly occupancy inspection.