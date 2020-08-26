In a fairly quick and uneventful special board of aldermen meeting Monday, Aug. 24, one comment on Union’s proposed 2020 tax rate from Alderman Bob Schmuke stood out.
“I don’t think that’s happened in the 20 years I’ve been on the board,” Schmuke said.
Schmuke was referring to the fact that the 2020 proposed tax rate, which aldermen unanimously approved, was the same as it was in 2019.
The rate of 71.02 cents per each $100 of assessed property valuation that was first introduced at the board of aldermen’s Monday, Aug. 10, meeting is the same as the 2019 rate.
The 2020 tax rate is broken down to 57.24 cents going to the general fund and 13.78 cents going to the park fund.
City Finance Officer Heather Keith, who has been with the city 12 years, confirmed this is the first time the tax rate has remained stable in her time with Union. She said the tax rate is calculated by a computer program where she inputs the latest real estate assessed value figures provided by Franklin County.
Union estimates real estate taxes will generate $169,192,118. Personal property taxes are expected to generate $45,449,958. Combined, the numbers total $214,642,076.
Those numbers are an increase over the 2019 figures. Last year, the valuation of real estate was $161,428,764, while the personal property valuation was $40,843,765, for a total of $202,272,529.
The 2019 numbers were a large increase over 2018, when the valuation for real estate was $148,656,722 and personal property was $39,638,705 for a total of $188,295,427.
The levy rate set in 2019 was lower than that of 2018, when Union had a breakdown of 58.68 cents for the general fund and 14.13 cents for the park fund.
Stable tax rates are common with some taxing entities. The $3.84 per $100 in assessed valuation the Union R-XI School District Board of Education was expected to vote on Tuesday evening has been unchanged since 2016.
The city’s rate is set to generate revenues for the budget year beginning July 1.
No one spoke at Monday’s public hearing on the tax rate, which is required by state law. In all, the meeting, which included a couple other agenda items, lasted four minutes.
Park Board
Also Monday, aldermen appointed Joshua Fietz to the city’s park advisory board. That board is next scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.
Since the city’s parks department remains in the city auditorium, located at 500 E. Locust St., the meeting will be held there.
Among the items on the agenda for the park board are discussions on adult softball fees and the parks department’s policies for partnering with other agencies.
Any items recommended by the park board will need to be approved by the board of aldermen.