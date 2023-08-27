St. Louis Cardinals fans are used to seeing birds on the field, but they rarely get to see flying like the kind Union native Michael John “Mic” Smith Jr. demonstrated before an Aug. 18 game.

Smith and fellow pilot Lt. Col. Matthew Olde each flew F-15 fighter jets over Busch Stadium at the end of the national anthem before the Cardinals game against the New York Mets, engaging their afterburners and shooting into the sky. Smith knows the plane well – he is a test pilot for Boeing in St. Louis.

