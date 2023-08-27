St. Louis Cardinals fans are used to seeing birds on the field, but they rarely get to see flying like the kind Union native Michael John “Mic” Smith Jr. demonstrated before an Aug. 18 game.
Smith and fellow pilot Lt. Col. Matthew Olde each flew F-15 fighter jets over Busch Stadium at the end of the national anthem before the Cardinals game against the New York Mets, engaging their afterburners and shooting into the sky. Smith knows the plane well – he is a test pilot for Boeing in St. Louis.
“I have always wanted to be a pilot,” he said. “I’ve always loved airplanes. I’ve been reading war stories about pilots since I was way too young.”
Smith graduated from Union High School in 2004, then attended the University of Missouri, where he earned a degree in biology in 2008. He also took part in the Naval ROTC at Mizzou.
After graduating from Mizzou, Smith began a 12 ½ year career in the Navy.
Smith initially went to Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Florida.
After stints in Corpus Christi,Texas and Meridian, Mississippi, he was assigned to fly an EA-18G Growler based in Whidbey Island, Washington.
He then attended the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School in Patuxent River, Maryland, where he also was a member of the VX-23 Strike Test Squadron.
The bond he made with the other members of his squadron was the most memorable part of Smith’s naval service, he said. “Traveling the world together, and then the feeling of coming home to your family, whether you’ve been gone a week or 10 months,” he said. “You kind of live for that moment.”
Many people call Smith by his nickname, “Banjo.”
“As a rural Missourian, I made some questionably redneck choices as a young naval aviator,” he said of how he got the name.
The name has stuck, said his mother, Susan Smith.
“We’re like Mr. and Mrs. Banjo,” his mother said of husband Michael Smith Sr. and herself.
Since leaving active duty, Mic Smith has been flying F-15 fighter jets as a test pilot with Boeing, a dream job for many.
“Even I dream about it,” he said. “I pinch myself every day. I’ve got the best job in the world. … I’m doing the thing I’ve always dreamed of doing. It’s a great opportunity, a ton of luck and a lot of hard work.”
Making it even better is getting to fly an F-15 close to where he grew up, said Smith, who now lives in the St. Louis area with his wife and two daughters.
“It’s pretty cool to do your dream job at home,” he said. “The stuff we do is very rewarding, and St. Louis is a great city.”
Smith also continues to serve in the Missouri Air National Guard in air operations control out of Jefferson Barracks, though he does not fly with them. He currently has the rank of major.
But the experience of performing a flyover at a game was a new one for Smith. It was something the lifelong Cardinals fan has wanted to do since he was at Mizzou.
“Since then, I always knew I wanted to fly, and I always knew I wanted to fly over a Cardinals game,” he said.
But Smith had doubts that the flyover would take place.
“I was afraid it wasn’t going to happen because it was too good to be true,” he said. “It didn’t even settle in until we landed at Lambert after the flyover. I could not believe that it actually happened.”
The flyover reminded Smith of his flights on active duty.
“We were talking afterward and saying this compares directly to one of our combat missions,” he said. “The level of planning we had to do, hitting the time on target, within one second. It was very similar to a combat mission.”
Smith said they were able to pass the stadium just as the anthem ended. “It worked out,” he said.
Smith got to share the moment with numerous family members and friends.
“It was at home, I’m a Cardinals fan, I’m a homeboy, my team, our stadium,” he said. “I was very happy.”
Around 70 people came to support Smith, sitting together in a section, Susan Smith, who now lives on a farm near Hermann with Smith Sr.
“To see somebody achieve a dream of theirs, there’s no words — incredible,” Susan Smith said.
Mic Smith’s family and friends were waiting for him holding signs when he walked up to their section after returning from the airport.
“It was just really cool,” his mother said. “It was a once in a lifetime memory. We wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”
“Everybody was hoarse the next day from screaming,” added Smith Sr.
Mic Smith was even selected to take part in a game that was shown on the stadium’s giant video screen, answering all three questions correctly.
Susan Smith points out that her son’s flyover comes on the heels of Commander Bryce Aubuchon, a Washington native, joining the Blue Angels, a popular Navy aerobatic team.
“It’s really neat that here in flyover country we’ve got these incredible pilots right underneath our noses,” she said.
