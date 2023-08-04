A man charged with murdering a man along a Union highway claims he was attempting to fire a warning shot, according to court documents.
Ronnie Wayne Sanford II, 49, of Union, was found by police lying along Highway 50, near Calvin Auto Glass, with a gunshot wound, on Sunday, July 30. He was discovered shortly after police responded to a call about an argument at 8:14 p.m. at Arby’s, 1535 Denmark Road, according to a Tuesday news release from Union Police Chief Andrew Parker.
Sanford was taken by Union Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington, where he was pronounced dead.
Antoine B. Frazier, 40, of Union, was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action, Parker said. Frazier is being held at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility on a no-bond warrant.
Union Police were initially dispatched to Arby’s for a “peaceful disturbance,” according to the statement filed by Union Detective Kevin Williams. Police were told Sanford made “rude comments” to Frazier’s wife and her child.
After being contacted about the incident, Frazier found Sanford walking along East Highway 50, Williams said. Surveillance footage from an area business showed Frazier’s son getting out of Frazier’s vehicle and confronting Sanford, before Frazier gets out as well, according to the probable cause statement.
After a brief period, Frazier and his son are seen walking back to their vehicle, while Sanford walks west, Williams said. Frazier then stops. A “smoke like substance” can be seen coming from Frazier’s hand, and Sanford falls to the ground, according to the statement.
Frazier and his son then walked back to the vehicle to wait for law enforcement to arrive.
After being advised of his Miranda rights, Frazier told officers he retrieved his gun from under the seat of his vehicle, and after a “brief conversation,” he attempted to fire a warning shot but instead hit Sanford, Williams said.
