Two recycling dumpsters that have sparked the ire of neighbors around the Union City Auditorium are getting the boot.
The board of aldermen voted in December to move the containers to the city’s street department.
“They are sometimes a nuisance to the property and surrounding property,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told aldermen at their Dec. 6 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting. “One of the reasons is they get overused.”
The dumpsters can be a mess, Mayor Bob Schmuke said. “I drove past there yesterday and the lid was thrown open, and stuff was heaved up. It was going everywhere with the wind.”
Items are not supposed to be bagged in the recycling dumpsters, but Pohlmann estimates 90 percent of the items are bagged.
“A single load can contaminate an entire truck, and it no longer goes to a recycle facility,” he said. “It goes to a trash landfill.”
The recycling receptacles have only generated revenue once, in 2014. The cost of recycling has increased, Pohlmann said.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann recommended moving the dumpsters to city property near the street department at 202 W. Brown St. because the area is fenced, and the city can lock the gate when the dumpsters are full. The area also is under video surveillance, which will help the city find and fine people who dump illegally.
Zimmermann was asked about eliminating the recycling dumpsters completely but said he was concerned local businesses would not have a place to recycle.
Aldermen agreed to move the dumpsters to the street department on a trial basis for up to a year.
The dumpsters have been part of the city’s contract with Waste Connections of Missouri for several years. The city plans to work with the company on providing information to the public on proper use of the containers.