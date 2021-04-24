Union has canceled plans for a Monday night pickleball league after no one signed up.
Instead, Union will continue to have open play pickleball from 5-8 p.m. Monday nights.
“Open play is very popular on Monday nights, and they kind of can get the same thing out of that,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
The city tried having a Monday night league last fall, but the number of people taking part dropped because of COVID-19 cases, Pohlmann said. So the Monday open play started to provide a place to play for those who still wanted to play in the evening.
Although open play has been free for several months, the city will now start charging $3 per person for Monday night play at the City Auditorium.
“We do have a moderator that comes in to open the facilities and be here while it’s running,” Pohlmann said. “We do have to support that, so that’s why there’s a cost for the open play.”
Union will continue to have free pickleball play during the day.
“There’s no overhead cost that we incur because of this program,” Pohlmann said. “I know most other places have a $3 fee for regular day play, but my perspective is it’s not costing the city any extra money to have them in there playing during the day. The only thing it costs is the potential to run other programs.”
Pohlmann said the city could change its plans if pickleball attendance lags during the day.
The city also is canceling its planned horseshoe league after only one person signed up, Pohlmann said.
Pickleball is a growing sport but has dealt with controversy in the area. Some players have called for more of the six tennis courts at Phoenix Park in Washington to have pickleball lines, which led to disagreement with tennis players. Only two of the courts have pickleball lines.
In Union, there has been disagreement over ranking teams when league play does happen. Some wanted margin of victory to be included in ranking teams, but others felt it should be based solely on won-loss record.