St. Louis Live Steamers
Buy Now
Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

The St. Louis Live Steamers are continuing to chug along with construction of their model train attraction at Union’s newly-named Grant Station Park.

The group brought in 20 tons of rock to be laid as bed for the track that will circle much of the park. Joel Pittenger, Live Steamers board chairman, said they had about eight tons left two weeks later.

Tags