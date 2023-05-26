The St. Louis Live Steamers are continuing to chug along with construction of their model train attraction at Union’s newly-named Grant Station Park.
The group brought in 20 tons of rock to be laid as bed for the track that will circle much of the park. Joel Pittenger, Live Steamers board chairman, said they had about eight tons left two weeks later.
Officials estimated they had about a quarter to a third of the track laid for the project. They initially are building a 1,200 foot loop, with another 400 to 500 feet of track to access the loop, Jerome Simon, Steamers vice president, said while he and several other club members were working Saturday. May 13.
Work started on the project late last year after the city approved an agreement with the Live Steamers and the group received permission from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to lay tracks in a floodplain.
The Live Steamers have not had a home for their train rides since 2019, when they were forced to leave Eureka after 15 years.
Steamers members are working weekends at Grant Station Park, located just south of Grant Street, with Washington Avenue to the west and Church Street to the east.
The weather has been hit or miss since work started, according to members.
“In February, we worked every weekend, it was beautiful,” Simon said. “Then March was a total rainout.”
Along with laying track, the Steamers are excavating a driveway that will provide access to a turntable and steam bays for their trains, which come in two sizes. The 7 1/2-inch wide train tracks will be for the rides, while the 4 3/4 inch wide tracks are too small for the public to ride.
Overall, Simon said they are about 75 percent completed with excavation. “Once we get the excavation done, we’re a little less dependent on the weather,” he said.
The Steamers are still holding out hope to have some sort of public train rides before the end of 2023.
“I’d be amazed if we can do it by the fall,” Pittenger said.
“Maybe we’ll just do test runs to make sure we can do it next year,” Simon added.
With much of its membership from the St. Louis area because of its earlier location, the St. Louis Live Steamers said they have had some success finding new members closer to Union. They also had some Union High School students help tamp down the track bed one day.
“That worked out really well,” said Simon, an O’Fallon, Missouri resident.
The St. Louis Live Steamers are still working on coming up with a name that is more local than their current moniker.
“If we called it the ‘Union Live Steamers,’ and it gets out nationally, they might not know where we are located, versus something like the ‘Mid-Missouri Live Steamers,’ ” Simon said.
Grant Station Park was chosen in an online poll over other names submitted by the public. The Board of Aldermen approved the name and established the new park at their February 2023 meeting.
Once the track is completed, the Live Steamers plan to offer train rides for the public six to eight times a year.