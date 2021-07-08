After being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Middle School is planning for its annual craft fair to return this fall with its 37th annual event.
Scheduled for Nov. 13 and 14, the event will have more than 300 booths, with vendors and crafters selling items such as art, food and other gifts, according to Amanda Sullivan, library media specialist at the middle school. The vendors will fill more than 25 classrooms, along with two gymnasiums, the cafeteria and hallways and walkways around the building.
Put on by the middle school’s parent-teacher organization, the fair helps fill area hotels, with attendance typically topping 10,000 over the weekend.
Around $30,000 is raised for the school during the craft fair, Sullivan said. In the past, the money raised has gone toward a new scoreboard in the gymnasium, technology upgrades, a new electronic message board in front of the school and curriculum requests for teachers.
“I’m a librarian, so I was able to buy a book-binding machine, so I can save money on books,” Sullivan said.
Seventh grade social studies teacher Michael Sachs was previously able to use money from the sale to buy equipment for the school’s archery club. “It really benefits not just the students but the staff in general,” he said.
Middle school staff had to function without proceeds from the sale during the 2020-21 school year. “We lost a year of resources,” Sullivan said. “Nobody really asked for anything. We were in survival mode, but losing out on a year of resources for the kids was sad.”
Middle school teachers volunteer for the craft fair, along with students, teachers and staff from around the district. The Union Kiwanis Club also assists.
On the days of the event, a shuttle bus will pick people up at parking spots around City Lake every 15 to 20 minutes to transport them to the school.
The sale takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Union Middle School, 503 W. End Ave.
The event still has openings for crafters and vendors. For more information, email umscraftfair@gmail.com.