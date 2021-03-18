The city of Union has given its blessing for the return of American Legion Post 297’s annual Memorial Day Parade.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade was canceled and reduced to a small ceremony in 2020.
But City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said no one appears to be opposed to holding it this Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.
“I think we may ask the people who participate in it, maybe to stay separated, and things of that nature,” he said.
Zimmermann checked with the board of aldermen at its March 8 meeting. The board agreed that the parade should go forward.
“I feel that if people are uncomfortable gathering to watch a parade, then they won’t come,” Alderman Barbara Laberer said.
The American Legion welcomed the news of the parade’s approval.
“We’ve been in lockdown so long, it’s just exciting to have the outdoor parade and have people safely stand on the sidewalk and be able to watch,” said Post 297 Commander Jeanette Long.
The parade typically has between 20 and 30 entries, and between 1,000 and 2,000 people line the streets, according to Missourian archives. Another 200 to 300 people attend a ceremony and dinner after the parade at the post.
Whether the post has a formal dinner or some sort of take-out event this year is among the things expected to be decided at an April 1 meeting, said Gail Mefford, president of the post’s Auxiliary. “We’ve even talked about expanding the route to spread out people a little more,” she said.
Other aspects of the event, including a guest speaker, still need to be worked out, said Commander Jim LaVenture of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 297.
Sons Run
The Legion officials were speaking Saturday, March 13, before the Sam Stausing Memorial 5K run and Mile Walk, which is put on by the Sons of the American Legion. The race had 38 runners and 22 walkers participate.
Taylor Meyer finished first overall on the men’s side with a time of 20 minutes, 47 seconds, also taking the 19 and under division. Age group winners were Pete Smith, 30-39; Nick Hoeing, 40-49; and Jay Chappell, 50-59.
Kayla Kelly finished first overall in the women’s division with a time of 24:49, also winning the 20-29 age group. Other age group winners were Cassidy Nolting, 19 and under; Toni Smith, 30-39; Magen Lawhorn, 40-49; and Leslie Oliver, 50-59.
Final numbers weren’t in as of press time, but an estimated $8,500 was raised for scholarships at the run. That would bring the total raised in 10 years to nearly $70,000.