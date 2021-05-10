Union Mayor Rod Tappe is resigning from his position, effective Friday, May 28.
Tappe said health issues, as well as a promotion to administrator for his wife, Debra Tappe, at the Villages of St. Peters assisted-living facility, meant he had to step down just over two years into his four-year term. “I’ve had to make a life-changing decision,” he said at Monday night’s board of aldermen meeting. “My wife and I have had two life-changing consequences the last couple months.”
On his doctor’s advice, Rod Tappe said he had to give something up. And his wife will be more accessible to staff and residents.
“One, this allows me to take care of myself and get my health better, two it allows us to move closer to my wife’s work,” he said. “She has over an hour drive to work every day. And businesses know that when you’re the top dog in your building, that takes up a lot of time.
The decision hasn’t been easy, but it is the best for Tappe’s family, he said. It will allow Rod Tappe, a retired school resource officer with the Union Police Department who has more recently worked at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Washington, to “completely retire.”
Rod Tappe said he will always have a “huge love for Union.
“I will be back to visit,” he said. “The city’s got a lot of great things going on. I’m glad to have been a part of some of the things you’re moving forward with, and I thank our citizens for putting me in a position to serve them in the short time that I had.”
Tappe declined to elaborate on his health condition, but said he has been doing better recently. Tappe, who has diabetes, battled COVID-19 in November.
Alderman Bob Schmuke, the board’s president, will run the meetings until the board appoints an acting mayor. Tappe defeated longtime Mayor Mike Livengood and Lucas Johnson in April 2019 to become the city’s first new mayor since 2006.