A Union man pleaded guilty last month in federal court to child pornography-related charges, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
“The Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Task Force aggressively pursues cyber criminals utilizing the internet or technology to sexually exploit children and those trading images and videos depicting children engaged in sexual acts,” Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton wrote in the press release, which was released Wednesday.
According to law enforcement, Michael Anthony Robinson, 35, was indicted in December 2020 on two charges, one count of attempting to produce child pornography and one count of producing child pornography. He pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced by Judge Henry Edward Autrey in October to 225 months — or more than 18 years — in federal prison.
The investigation into Robinson began years ago, according to Pelton.
“In June of 2019, law enforcement was contacted after a citizen reported that they were fixing a camera for a neighbor and discovered a video,” Pelton said. The video showed the underage girl changing clothes after taking a shower. After she had changed, a male went into the closet and retrieved the camera.
The camera, SD card and other items were turned over to law enforcement officers, who checked the SD card to verify that there was video of a nude or semi-nude girl. After obtaining a search warrant, the cybercrime task force searched and forensically analyzed the contents of the video camera’s SD card.
At this point, the Department of Family Services was contacted, and the girl was removed from the home.
In July 2020, a different person was at the Union Walmart with Robinson. This individual returned to the vehicle earlier than Robinson and “noticed some flash drives in the center (console),” police said. This individual was aware of the 2019 investigation and took the flash drives. At home, they examined the flash drives and discovered about 30 video files, at least one of which “contained a minor female” either partially undressed or naked.
The individual then contacted police and turned over the flash drives.
“It is everybody’s obligation to protect the innocent. We appreciate this person for doing the right thing,” Pelton said.
Upon further investigation, officials learned that the videos were created in 2016, 2017 and 2018. All of the videos were produced in Franklin County.
In his press release, Pelton said this was a joint investigation between the sheriff’s department’s cybercrime task force, the Union Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
As part of his sentencing, Autrey recommended that Robinson be evaluated for a residential drug abuse program and mental health treatment program. The judge also recommended that Robinson be evaluated for participation in an occupational and educational program, specifically one in carpentry, culinary arts or one that would train him as “an electrician and disc jockey.”
Upon his release from prison, Robinson will be required to register as a sex offender.
Pelton said this case and the commitment it took from investigators to see this case through should show that “if somebody is victimizing a child, then we are going to use every resource at our fingertips to bring them to justice. We aren’t going to stand for that.”