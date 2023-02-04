A man accused of burglarizing a Union business and stealing more than $8,000 in merchandise was back in court on Monday. 

Appearing in court via a video livestream, Keaton Chandler, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Chandler has been charged with one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of stealing a firearm, and six charges of felony stealing an item valued at more than $750. 