A man accused of burglarizing a Union business and stealing more than $8,000 in merchandise was back in court on Monday.
Appearing in court via a video livestream, Keaton Chandler, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Chandler has been charged with one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of stealing a firearm, and six charges of felony stealing an item valued at more than $750.
Chandler faces up to 63 years in prison if he is convicted on all counts and given the maximum sentence under state law.
According to officials with the Union Police Department, Chandler was spotted on a surveillance camera on Dec. 13, stealing several pre-loaded gift cards, Apple watches, Apple Airpods, coolers, cups and the business owner’s credit cards.
Chandler was reportedly also spotted on camera, carrying two long-boxes out of the office area of the business. Those boxes contained two rifles, according to authorities. During the course of their investigation, police were able to identify several pieces of property stolen out of the business that had been left in the woods on a trail leading to Riverview Trailer Court, which is where Chandler and another suspect were staying.
When questioned by police the next day, Chandler reportedly told police that the rifles were in a shed, outside of the trailer that he was staying at in Riverview Trailer Park. The rifles were later recovered from the shed.
That same day, an acquaintance of Chandler’s was able to provide UPD with three gift cards, an Apple watch and the business owner’s credit cards.
Chandler was arrested on Jan. 17 and reportedly confessed to stealing the items at the time. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
In court on Monday, Chandler asked that the court reduce his bond. However, Associate Circuit Court Judge Mark Brinkmann denied his bond reduction request.
A hearing in this case is now set for Feb. 16.