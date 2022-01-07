A 55-year-old Union man died Thursday evening after being hit by a car while running across lanes of Interstate 70 as he attempted to catch up with a loose dog, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Abby M. Emerick, 22, of Columbia, was driving a 2015 Honda Civic westbound on I-70 when she saw a man, who was later identified as David S. Courtway, of Union, entering the interstate from the north side of the road. Emerick attempted to slow her vehicle, but the front left of her vehicle hit Courtway. The impact of the crash caused her vehicle to travel off the left side of the interstate, according to the highway patrol.
Courtway was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Ambulance personnel at 9:42 p.m. His body was taken to Martin Funeral Home in Warrenton.
Emerick, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Warren County Ambulance personnel to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital at Lake St. Louis for treatment of her minor injuries.