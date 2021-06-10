One motorist was killed and another seriously injured in a Wednesday morning crash on Highway YY in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, Gregory D. Kruse, 20, of New Haven, was driving a 1994 Jeep Wrangler westbound on the rural highway when the front of his vehicle was hit by another vehicle, a 2013 Volkswagen Passat driven by Lance V. Lamkin, 29, of Union. Lamkin, according to the highway patrol, was driving eastbound in the westbound lane.
The collision of the two vehicles caused Lamkin’s vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and Kruse’s vehicle to travel off the left side of the road.
Lamkin, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the St. Louis County Morgue by the regional medical examiner’s office. Kruse, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. He sustained serious injuries in the crash.
Assisting the highway patrol at the scene were deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.