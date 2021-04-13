An 18-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday, April 10, on Independence Drive in Union, according to Union Police.
Elsei Rusu, 18, of Union, lost control of the 2000 Chevrolet truck he was driving at 12:19 a.m. on Independence Drive, just east of Highway A, police said. The truck slid into the tree line, the truck’s roof was crushed, and Rusu was trapped in the truck.
Rusu was extricated by Union Fire and Ambulance workers and taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington.
Rusu, who was not wearing a seat belt, was later taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, police said.
A passenger, Cornel Rusu, 21, of Union, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.